Market sees Ibovespa smaller and Selic larger with roof hole

The market is reviewing downward projections for the Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, and raising forecasts for the basic interest rate, the Selic. The reasons for these more pessimistic forecasts are the embezzlement in the economic team and the approval of the text of the PEC dos Precatórios by the special committee of the Chamber, making room for the government to spend another R$ 83 billion in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) will seek re-election.

For market professionals, the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios signals that the government has abandoned its commitment to the spending ceiling and respect for fiscal responsibility rules. In the view of analysts, this distances foreign investors from the Brazilian market, which will reduce the inflow of dollars. The stronger US currency fuels inflation, which will require the Central Bank to speed up interest rate hikes.

In this scenario, the Brazilian economy will grow less, affecting the performance of companies. Companies will sell and make less money, thus reducing the upside potential for stocks traded on the stock exchange. See below which are the possible paths to the Stock Exchange and interest.

Dollar rising and Stock market falling

The behavior of markets this week with dollar and country risk on the rise and the Ibovespa on the fall since Tuesday (19), when the government started to move to launch a new social assistance program with resources outside the limits of the spending ceiling, this is already a direct demonstration of this impact, say economists from financial institutions and asset managers.

Ibovespa down

In this situation, Ibovespa projections are being revised downwards. Some houses that have not released a new estimate have already warned that they will revise the indicator downwards in the coming days.

THE Orama Investments reduced the Ibovespa for the end of this year from 125 thousand points to a range of 118 thousand to 120 thousand, at most.

We decided to reduce the estimate for the index at the end of the year to the range between 118 and 120 thousand points, assuming a conservative P/E multiple scenario [indicador que compara o valor de mercado da empresa com seu lucro], the projected profits for companies of 15% in the second half and the uncertainties about the maintenance of the fiscal framework [teto de gastos].

Sandra white, chief strategist gives Orama Investments

Nova Futura Corretora will revise downward the Ibovespa projected for this year, which was at 125,000 points, and for 2022, which was at 130,000 points.

This exchange rate shift is already putting pressure on the projection for inflation in the coming months. The combination of rising inflation expectations and exchange depreciation already signals an acceleration of the rise in the Selic by Copom. The worsening exchange rate and the rise in interest rates will end up having an adverse effect on next year’s growth.

Nicolas borsoi, chief economist of Nova Futura Investimentos

This Friday (22), the Ibovespa cHegou to fall to 102,898 points, the lowest level since November 2020. Graphic analyst at Genial Investimentos, Igor Graminhani, says that there is important support at 107,320 points. And if it is broken firmly for more than one trading session, the Ibovespa may suffer strong selling pressure and retreat to 93,410 points, which is the bottom left at the end of September and October of last year.

This support is very important, as it was where it stabilized all the fall leading the index to its historical high of 131,190 points.

Igor Graminhani, Great Investments

For the portfolio manager of Lifetime Investimentos, Alex Lima, if the government in fact abandons the spending ceiling, the market will expect more inflation. And that will lead to a stronger interest rate hike, which will go up to 10% instead of 8%.

For every 1 percentage point more on the interest curve, the market withdraws 4,000 points from the Ibovespa. So, this rise in interest rates may make the Ibovespa, instead of going to 120 thousand points, stay in the range of 104 thousand to 110 thousand points.

Alex Lima, lifetime Investments

higher interest

If part of the more pessimistic projections for the Ibovespa is still in the oven, the bets for the interest rate are already being changed more quickly. The main reason for this is that next week there will already be a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, to decide on a new interest rate.

If before, there was a predominance of high bets of one percentage point, which would lead to Selic from the current 6.25% to 7.25% a year, most financial institutions now see a 1.25 percentage point increase, which would take the base rate to 7.50%, with homes expecting an even stronger rise , from 1.5 percentage points to 7.75% per year.

This is the case of BTG Pactual. The bank is also reviewing projections for the Ibovespa. The bank projected Selic rising from 6.2% to 7.25%, but now betting on a Selic going to 7.75%.

The likely upward impact of recent events on inflation expectations should lead the Copom to reassess the strategy, especially given its recent concerns about credibility.

BTG Pactual, in a report to customers

XP Investimentos also revised upward the projections for interest rates in Brazil. The country’s largest investment platform now expects the Copom to accelerate the hike in interest rates to 1.5 percentage points already at next week’s meeting, against 1 percentage point earlier, and that the Selic rate rise to 11% over the current monetary tightening cycle. Before, the financial institution expected a maximum Selic of 9.25%.

According to the chief economist at XP, Caio Megale, the constitutional rule on spending ceilings, the main guideline for controlling public spending, will be less effective going forward.

Market agents’ perception of risk has risen considerably in recent days, putting pressure on financial assets and deteriorating economic prospects. In our opinion, we are seeing a regime change in the conduct of fiscal policy, not just a worsening at the margin.

Caio Megale, XP Investments

the european bank Credit suisse also revised the forecasts, now betting on two increases of 1.25 percentage points this year — instead of two 1-point moves — followed by two more highs next year, the first of 1 point and the second of 0.75 pp.

With that, we now expect the base interest rate to be 8.75% at the end of 2021 and 10.5% at the end of 2022.

Solange sirour, chief economist of Credit suisse

Western asset also raised the projection to Selic because of “the changes in the fiscal regime”. The house raised from 8.25% to 9.25% per year the bet on Selic for the end of this year, and for 11% the level of interest rates at the end of the current high cycle, compared to the 9.25% forecast previously.