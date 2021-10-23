Maurílio falls into the Commander’s trap and ends up in the police’s sights: ‘There’s only Fabrício Melgaço left’

After setting up several times against Comendador (Alexandre Nero), in ‘Império’, the 9:00 am telenovela on TV Globo, Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia) is going to fail when he tries to kill his rival once more. Zé Alfredo will get him to fall into a trap and be arrested by the police, in the act.

It all starts when Zé tells Cristina that her informant revealed he’s going to tell her who Fabrício Melgaço is, during a meeting at night in downtown Rio de Janeiro. As usual, Maurílio will see everything through the computer and will soon take out his revolver to try to kill Zé and that informant.

“It’s Comendador, there are many people who turn into pumpkins at midnight, but you’re going to turn into ham,” says Maurílio.

After teaming up with the police to set up the act, Zé Alfredo will go to the informant’s meeting and Maurílio goes after him, without even imagining that the police are involved in the commitment. Carmo Della Vechia’s character will be taken to the scene in a car by his partner, who will fly away when the police show up.

Maurílio will be hidden in the vehicle and when he sees Zé with the informant, he’ll come out with the gun in his hand, ready to shoot them both. Cristina (Leandra Leal) will scream just as Maurílio was about to shoot, and that’s when several police officers get out of their cars and arrest the villain.