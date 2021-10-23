Mauro Cezar: Flamengo depends too much on the individual, like Atlético-MG – 10/22/2021

Disputing the national title amid the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo and Atlético-MG are approaching a direct confrontation amid oscillations, with the black red adding draws against Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, and Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, while Galo lost to Atlético-GO and then thrashed Fortaleza 4-0.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #171, Mauro Cezar Pereira recalls other recent results of Atlético-MG, such as the draw with Chapecoense and points out that, despite what Galo and Flamengo played for the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, reality is that the two candidates for the Brazilian title oscillate a lot amidst the difficulties that the coaches have in taking advantage of their squads.

“Atletico-MG is as irregular as Flamengo because the coach of Atlético-MG does not have the capacity to exploit the squad as the squad could yield, like the coach of Flamengo, and Flamengo’s problem is the same as that of Atlético-MG , the coach and also eventually the embezzlement that Galo also has, turns and moves, has embezzlement, and Flamengo has very important embezzlement, which Atlético-MG does not live with,” says Mauro.

“Flamengo depends too much on the individual, as Atlético-MG often does. Of the last ten games at the Brazilian Nationals, they both scored the same number of points, the last ten games, just like the campaign, one defeat, four draws and five wins , just the same, he didn’t walk. He catches the last ten matches of the two in the Brazilian Championship of Rooster and Flamengo, it’s just like the campaign. Ups and downs”, he adds.

As with the loss of points against technically inferior opponents as happened with Flamengo against Grêmio, América-MG, Grêmio and Cuiabá, or Galo against Atlético-GO and Chapecoense, Mauro Cezar remembers that both teams also apply routs in some games, but that are not enough to elude.

“There are even coincidences, like this exuberant 4-0 and Renato’s routs. The same thing, you have a game that fits and you have an opponent that starts to offer a lot of space and with the technical quality, some fast players that the Atlético-MG has it and Flamengo has it, naturally the thing is happening. Now, the teams have problems, they are irregular,” says Mauro.

“Atletico-MG has a points advantage built before these ten games, it wasn’t now, but I think the two leave a lot to be desired and I’m not fooled by a rout victory by Flamengo or by a rout by Atlético -MG, because the recent retrospective shows a team that lives on the roller coaster. It can win well against Cuiabá and can draw with Cuiabá, as it drew Flamengo, and no one will be surprised if that happens,” he concludes.

