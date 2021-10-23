Mauro Cezar points out Renato Gaúcho’s negative legacy at Flamengo’s command: ‘Um horror’ | Flamengo



Renato GauchoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – Flamengo’s moment this season has scared its fans. In addition, Renato Gaúcho has been criticized for some decisions in charge of the Rio club. Participating in the podcast “Posse de Bola, from the “UOL” portal, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira stated that the technical balance at the Rio de Janeiro club is not possible.

“I see great poverty. A few moments reactivates the “Jorge Jesus” mode and everything is fine. But when we analyze it calmly, the legacy of Renato Gaúcho in Flamengo so far is negative. It was a horror on Wednesday against Athletico- PR,” he said.

Mauro Cezar Pereira also stated that the fact that the rubro-negros did not like the replacement of Michael in the game against Athletico-PR shows Flamengo’s collective worsening.

“In the game against Athletico-PR, the fans complained a lot about Michael’s departure. But if we look at the game, what did he create that was very relevant? Nothing. built, and since Michael always tries something individual, he stands out, even in such a poor game,” he said.

The journalist made a point of praising the forward’s evolution in the season and stated that the player has been doing well since the work of Rogério Ceni.

“Michael evolved a lot tactically in the season and that goes back to Ceni’s time. But in this last game he didn’t show it, because collectively Flamengo didn’t manage to be a good team,” he said.