MC Gui cries after arguing with pedestrians in dynamics

MC Gui, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Erasmo Viana and Tiago Piquilo after a dynamic made for “Hora do Faro”, in which the singer ended up exchanging barbs with pawns, who accused him of having approached Dayane Mello after the model became a farmer.

“This is too exhausting here,” began Tiago. “Total,” agreed Erasmus. “I’m going to be quiet because otherwise I’m going to talk shit here. I’m going to be quiet because what I’m going to say isn’t worth it,” fired MC Gui.

“If you say: ‘No, I’m going to open my mouth and I’m going to say it because it’s going to be good’, say it. If you think: ‘I’m going to open my mouth to talk shit’, shit’s not good, so be quiet”, advised James.

“Brother, another thing, I still think you keep talking too much live. Like, when Rico starts fighting, you start wanting to provoke the guy, something you don’t need, old man. […] The thing is, like, knowing how to shut up. You don’t need to want to talk things out all the time, to provoke. It has to be ice head, old man, it has to be cold. If you are going to speak, speak at the right time,” said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband.

“If it’s an issue that doesn’t add up, it’s over,” said Tiago. “Exactly, old man. It only wears out, the more you provoke a person, that person will retort to you, they will talk about you, it will hurt to hear that, understand?”, added Erasmus.

“And sometimes he wants that. Just keep quiet,” said the countryman. “That’s my biggest flaw,” acknowledged MC Gui. “Breathe, you have to control your tongue”, and the funkeiro continued to vent:

I didn’t leave home for this purpose, you know? I didn’t think people had such heavy energy. I have this big problem, that I get a lot of energy from others. MC GUI

“But that’s it, bro, you’re here to evolve. Sometimes Gui says, you’re a new guy, I see you as a tomboy, 23 years old, but at the same time I tell you that you’re really evolved and there’s a lot still learning,” said Erasmus.

“In a lot of things I really am [evoluído], but I have my flaws,” said the MC. “It’s not even a matter of flaws, sometimes it’s a lack of maturity in some things,” said the manager, and the singer continued his outburst, making a promise:

It’s just that I’ve never dealt with people like that, with different personalities, situations like that. For me there is no money to pay. […] I really hope bro, people may have understood what I wanted to do here, what I wanted to say, sometimes I’ve messed up, I’ve been wrong, I’ve apologized, I hope you’re okay out there too because, if I go to the countryside, I’ll come back with fire. If I come back, regardless of whether I come back as a farmer or not, there are people sleeping here who are buying something from others and are unharmed, Erasmo. MC GUI

“You have to be strong, now, you have friends, allies to help you. You know you’re not alone,” comforted Erasmus.

Then, MC Gui continued talking to Tiago about the moment when he gained the power of the singer’s red flame in the formation of the fifth garden, which gave him the right to annul pawns’ votes — the MC ended up taking Rico Melquiades from the garden and putting Gui Araujo in place. “I wanted to do it, you wanted to do it,” he said.

Afterwards, the singer defended himself again that he had approached Dayane and Rico out of interest:

I always stated that, regardless of the fights, I liked these people. I always said that. […] It’s okay for me to have approached them. I always told Day: ‘Brother, I’m not approaching you because of your hat. If you want to put me in the fields, no problem’, I congratulated her and people keep throwing it in my face. It hurts me because I see the evil. This is evil, Ti. MC GUI