Mc Melody fires up and says he’s going to have a bigger career than Anitta’s

The singer Mc Melody in an interview with the Otalab program, Otaviano Costa’s program was very bold in his statement. The young woman talked about the possibility of being managed by the singer Anitta when she is 17 years old.

“You’re crazy that you’re 17 years old soon for Anitta to manage her career, right my daughter?! Tell us!”, asked Octaviano. “There are a lot of people already diving here in these waters, and are you ready to dive in the waters of Anitta?”, he added.

Then MC Melody said that when he’s 17 he won’t need Anitta: “So, about that, I think at 17 years old I won’t need Anitta to manage me. God willing I’ll be much bigger than her. Not that I don’t like her or want her harm, not at all. I think she’s super smart, I’m a big fan of her, I think she’s very top, but she’s still Brazil and I want the whole world”, she fired.

“So, if she wants to manage me now, I’m here, because at 17 I’ll be almost 18, I’ll be almost older and things change a little. sand want to manage me now I’m available”, she said.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

MC Melody talked about Anitta

It is worth remembering that Mc Melody recently broke the silence and spoke about the controversy of Anitta and your father, Mc Belinho. At the time, the young woman posted a video on her youtube channel and talked about Anitta’s desire to manage her career when she is 17 years old.

“Everyone knows it started with a comment from Anitta. All from nothing, overnight. My father replied to the message. It generated all that repercussion on several sites. So, guys, Anitta told my father that she would become my manager when I was 17″, she said. “This was all caused by my age. I was 13 years old, now I’m 14. Because I’m a minor, everyone always said what I can and can’t do. I’ve always been persecuted for that.” “By that I didn’t mean that I don’t like Anitta, I didn’t want to belittle anyone. As I said, I’m a big fan of hers, I will continue to be. So, it’s not that I want to downsize, but my goal is to be as famous as she is.”

“Don’t think I need it, because my father is a great businessman. If I’m famous today, it’s because of him wanting it or not. All I would need is for today. Not that I would need it in the future, as I can’t say“, ended