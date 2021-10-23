McCree of Overwatch is now called Cole Cassidy

Since allegations of harassment and discrimination in blizzard became public, some players were asking for the character Jesse McCree, from overwatch, change your name. The company then complied and said it would announce a new nickname for the hero to “better represent what Overwatch means.”

Today, the company went public announcing that the gunman is now called Cole Cassidy. Overwatch’s official Twitter account wrote:

“The first thing a renegade loses is his name and he gave up a long time ago. Running away from the past meant running away from yourself, and with each passing year the distance only increased between who he had been and what he had become. But in every Cowboy’s life, there comes a time when he has to stop and take action. To make this new Overwatch better, to make things better, he had to be honest with the team and with himself. The cowboy he once was left at dusk and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.“

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

A few weeks ago, the company announced that in-game characters will no longer have employee names and also promised to be more considerate in adding real-world references within the game to reinforce that this is a fictional universe and that creating it is a work in team.

Activision Blizzard is currently handling a series of lawsuits that began in July after the state of California filed a lawsuit against the company over allegations of workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.