Meet the R$520,000 ‘flying kart’; customer in Brazil is one of the buyers of the electric vehicle | Innovation

With several new types of small flying vehicles emerging, it’s still unclear what counts as a car or even a flying motorcycle. One of the companies betting on this is Jetson Aero, from Sweden, which has just unveiled its One model.

With the first deliveries scheduled for 2022, the model costs US$ 92,000, equivalent to R$ 520,000 (at current prices). One of the buyers is a customer from Brazil, who has made a reservation (see details below)

‘Heavy load’: first electric truck made in series in Brazil; know how it works

first electric truck made in series in Brazil; know how it works Pedal to school: children form bicycle ‘trams’ on their way to school

It is an electric vertical take-off (eVTOL) vehicle, a type of aircraft that resembles a helicopter but makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.

In the case of the Jetson One, its set is smaller than what has been seen in the so-called “flying cars”, like the ones that Embraer, Gol and Azul want to use in the skies over Brazil.

1 of 4 Jetson One retails for $92,000 — Photo: Jetson Aero Jetson One retails for $92,000 — Photo: Jetson Aero

Race Car Inspired

Capable of carrying only one person, the Swedish company classifies it as a leisure vehicle. Its cabin or cockpit was inspired by those of race cars, according to the company. Is the vehicle then like a “flying kart”?

Not so much, maybe it would be something more like a quadricycle, for quiet rides in the air. Control is done by a joystick, to control the direction, and with a lever, which acts as an accelerator.

Video: $380,000 flying motorcycle lifts off the ground in testing in the US

2 of 4 Jetson One controls resemble gaming — Photo: Jetson Aero Jetson One controls reminiscent of games — Photo: Jetson Aero

Its top speed is 102 km/h — computer limited, and the 4 pairs of propellers use a maximum power of 88 kW (118 horsepower). The tour cannot be too long; the vehicle has a range of 20 minutes

The Jetson One weighs 90 kg, less than a low-displacement bike, thanks to a chassis that uses an aluminum space fuselage. Its dimensions are: 2,845 mm (length), 2,400 mm (width) and 1,030 mm (height).

Parachute and security system

The company says that the model can fly safely if one of the engines fails.

It is equipped with an emergency parachute and has an emergency function, which allows it to remain stable even without pilot control.

Sensors also analyze the terrain to avoid possible obstacles that the driver cannot see.

For those interested in the Jetson One, a reservation in the amount of $22,000 is required. One of the buyers, who will receive the first deliveries in 2022, is from Campinas (SP).

At g1, the company said it cannot give more information about who this buyer is. The 12 units planned for next year are already booked, and another 2 are purchased for 2023.

3 out of 4 Jetson One runs 20 minutes — Photo: Jetson Aero Jetson One runs for 20 minutes — Photo: Jetson Aero

According to the company, the delivery is made with the model 50% assembled, and the owners will receive instructions on how to complete the assembly.

Jetson Areo claims that the use of the model is recreational, that is, it would not be for traveling. With that, the expectation is that it will be used only in restricted places.

“Regulations are different in each country and each consumer receives training before receiving their vehicle to ensure they understand compliance,” the company said.

Robot dog armed with rifle: company showed equipment in the US

Teslabot: find out how the Elon Musk robot will work

4 out of 4 Jetson One is a $92,000 light flying vehicle — Photo: Jetson Aero Jetson One is a light flying vehicle worth $92,000 — Photo: Jetson Aero

Review flying car test in Slovakia