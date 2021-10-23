Mega-Sena accumulates and goes to R$ 26.5 million in the next contest

Mega-Sena has accumulated once again and will reach R$ 26.5 million in the next contest to be held this Saturday (23).

This Thursday (21), Caixa Econômica Federal held in São Paulo, the draw for the 2421 contest of Mega-Sena. The numbers drawn were: 02 – 03 – 32- 35 – 48 – 57.

Nobody hit the six dozen, failing to take the prize of R$ 21,544,806.83, thus, the value of the prize rose to R$ 26.5 million in the next contest.

The corner had 49 winning bets, each one of them will take money worth R$ 47,248.93. The court had 3,678 hitters, who will receive a prize of R$ 899.24.

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make your dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, the Mega-Weeks were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. Draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. On the occasion, three weekly contests are held, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check the drawing schedule or Important Announcements.

Mega-Sena will have 3 draws per week, one on Tuesday (10/19), another on Thursday (10/21) and the last on Saturday, October 23rd. The contests are part of the Mega-Semana da Sorte, Caixa’s special edition.

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).