Merkel says goodbye to last European Union summit with tributes – International

BRUSSELS – The leaders of the member countries of the European Union (EU) honored and applauded standing this Friday, 22, the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, which participates in its last summit of the bloc, after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s largest economy.

Several directors paid tribute to Merkel, among them the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who stressed that the chancellor is “a monument, to the point that a dome without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower”. The bloc’s political leader also praised the “sobriety and simplicity” of German politics as “a powerful weapon of seduction”.

the prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, said Merkel’s departure would leave a huge vacuum in Europe and defined Germany’s head of government as “a concession machine”. “Many times, when it was not possible to move forward, Merkel would come up with a proposal. She could find something that would unite us to move forward,” he said.

In the same vein, the chancellor of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, expressed the importance of the German leader for the entire community bloc. “Someone who has been in this position for so long in the European Union will leave a void behind. It was a haven of peace within the European Union,” said the Austrian head of government.

The expectation is that German Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals agree to form a government before mid-December, when the next meeting of heads of state and government is scheduled to be held in Brussels, Belgium.

Since becoming German chancellor in 2005, Merkel has also redefined the EU’s course in the financial crisis of 2008, the refugee crisis of 2015 and the one caused by the pandemic. Covid-19.

The chancellor went from recommending austerity in the euro crisis to promoting, together with the French, the post-pandemic recovery fund, in which the EU will issue joint debt for the first time.

For this last summit, where Poland was in the hot seat for its violations of the rule of law, the German leader was true to her line, asking for dialogue with Warsaw.

Migration on the agenda

This Friday, European leaders focused on discussing the EU’s migration policy. The leaders, particularly from the eastern bloc countries, accuse the government of Belarus of using clandestine migration as a political weapon, allowing the passage of migrants to neighboring countries.

Lithuania and the EU accuse the government of the Belarusian, Alexander Lukashenko, of allowing illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa to pass through in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the EU. Therefore, several countries started to defend the imposition of barriers on the external borders of the EU, an extremely sensitive idea in the bloc.

In a letter to the European Commission, 12 countries also asked that the construction and installation of these barriers be financed with money from the European Union itself.

But the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was categorical and said that there will be no funding for barbed wire or walls against migrants.

After several hours of discussions in search of consensus, the statement adopted on Friday mentions that “the EU remains determined to ensure effective control of its external borders”, but without mentioning other details.

Disputes with Poland

The opening day of the European leaders’ summit began under the shadow of the dramatic worsening of the crises in relations between the European Commission and Poland, for this country’s refusal to admit the full supremacy of European law over national legislation.

In a notable diplomatic effort, the EU decided to tone down the controversy and reached out to negotiate with Poland, but reserved the possibility of applying retaliatory measures if the country does not respect the rule of law.

European leaders reaffirmed the possibility of “recourse to the existing mechanisms provided for in the European treaties”, according to a European source./EFE and AFP