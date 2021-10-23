Meteor lights up at night in Cuiabá and São José dos Quatro Marcos, in Mato Grosso

A meteor brighter than the full moon lit the sky in the region between Cuiabá and São José dos Quatro Marcos, in the state of Mato Grosso, in the early hours of this Friday (22). Spotted by cameras from Bramon, the Brazilian Meteorological Monitoring Network, and Live Weather, the “superbolide”, so called for its intense brightness, was seen at 2:22 am, Brasília time.

According to Marcelo Zurita, president of the Associação Paraibana de Astronomia and a columnist for Olhar Digital, the meteor followed a path from west to east, and exploded at about 38 km high north of Cáceres (MT). “Apparently, due to the intensity of the phenomenon, there is a possibility that it has left some meteorites on the ground”.

“Some images show signs of fragmentation,” says Zurita. However, according to him, it is not yet possible to say this exactly, because the mass analysis, which will determine if all the meteor’s material was consumed in the atmospheric passage or if something resisted the explosion, has not yet been done.

Despite the proximity of the Orionid meteor shower, the bolide has nothing to do with it. According to Zurita, “it was previously classified as sporadic, meaning that it does not belong to any meteor shower.”

Meteor or meteorite, what’s the difference?

Meteor is the name given to the luminous phenomenon seen in the sky when a piece of space rock, such as a small asteroid or a fragment of a comet, catches fire as it passes through our atmosphere. When the generated glow is especially intense, surpassing that of the planet Venus, it is called “fireball” (fireball) or “bolide”.

Most rocks that produce meteors are completely disintegrated on passage through the atmosphere. But eventually, fragments of a larger rock or more resistant composition can reach Earth, and are called meteorites. They are an important source of scientific research, as they bring us fragments of asteroids, comets and in some rare cases, even pieces of other planets or the Moon.

Opening image: Live Weather / Bahamas Suite Hotel

