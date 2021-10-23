Meteor shower with debris from Comet Halley is spotted in the North Plateau of SC

A meteor shower with debris from Comet Halley was spotted by a monitoring station in Monte Castelo, on the northern plateau of Santa Catarina. She was seen in the early hours of this Friday (22).

In an interview with G1, amateur astronomer and member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon), Jocimar Justino, said that at least nine meteors are part of the “Orionidas” rain, caused by debris from the Halley comet.

In total, about 30 meteors were seen during the rain. The peak happened between Wednesday (20) and Thursday (21), but the cloudy weather disfavored the records of the phenomena.

– The periods of greatest intensity are days close to the peak days. A few days before and a few days later. At dawn today (Friday), the clouds opened a breach and it was possible to make the records – said Justino to G1.

Comet Halley passes close to the planet every 76 years and leaves a trail of debris that can be seen twice a year, in May and October. Upon reaching the atmosphere, these debris burn and cause a meteor shower.

The last time it passed through the planet was in 1986. The next apparition on Earth is scheduled for 2061 and can be seen in the skies of Santa Catarina.

– You can probably see it from here and it will be a spectacle – says Justino.

