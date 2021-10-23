Meteor shower with debris from Comet Halley is spotted in the SC sky; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

About 30 meteors were spotted in the sky from Monte Castelo, in the north of Santa Catarina, at dawn this Friday (22).

According to amateur astronomer and member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon), Jocimar Justino, at least nine are part of the “Orionids” meteor shower, caused by debris from Comet Halley.

The rain peak occurred between Wednesday (20) and Thursday (21). However, the cloudy weather ended up unfavoring the phenomenon records.

“The periods of greatest intensity [para ver os meteoros] are days close to peak days. A few days before and a few days later. At dawn today, the clouds opened a breach and it was possible to make the records”, said Justino.

The meteor shower is caused by debris from Comet Halley. The comet passes close to the planet every 76 years, and leaves a trail of debris that can be seen twice a year, in May and October. Upon reaching the atmosphere, these debris burn and cause a meteor shower.

Meteors were spotted by the monitoring station of Monte Castelo — Photo: Jocimar Justino/Reproduction

The comet last passed through in 1986. Its next appearance on Earth is scheduled for the year 2061 and can be seen in the skies of Santa Catarina.

“It will probably be possible to see from here and it will be a spectacle”, says Justino.

