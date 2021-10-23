Microsoft Edge 95 is one of the biggest (and best) updates of the last few months

Microsoft released this Friday (22) the stable version 95 of its Edge browser, as part of the regular cycle of updates every four weeks. In this update, the focus was on general improvements in the user experience, with adjustments in collections, improvement in downloads and even a possible more effective battery life on cell phones.

One of the main innovations is the strengthening of PDFs via the browser: it is now possible to continue reading where you left off (and make notes with the pen on screen prints) and add text boxes. This second feature should allow you to fill in online forms, without having to use an offline editor, and add notes to this type of file.

Edge 95 is already released in stable version (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Another very welcome addition to notebook owners is an energy-efficient mode to extend battery life. Whenever the device enters save mode, the browser should reduce memory consumption and data processing. Apparently, this is an addition to the dormant tabs, which already put in sleep mode recently unused tabs to save RAM usage.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For those who like the experience of Collections, Edge brought a very cool resource for students, teachers and researchers: the ability to make direct quotes and assemble reading lists. In the case of citations, the browser itself creates the complete bibliography for the user to just copy it to their academic work.

The quote is ready, but the user can adjust it if he wants (Image: Reproduction/Reddit)

Agility and security

For downloads, developers have extended support for web applications (PWA) and WebView: you can drag and drop files from your browser window to File Explorer or your desktop — or vice versa.

Also in the scenario of agility and security, the new Edge will allow you to change passwords much faster. Instead of going to a website and manually looking for the one where you click to change the password, you will be directed to the correct page by the Edge itself. The program should automatically fill in the current password and offer a new suggestion password secure and exclusive on supported websites.

Build 95.0.1020.30 now supports SharePoint Online libraries directly in Microsoft Edge — when enabled, user can use “View in File Explorer” option to view files.

For those who are already a user, just click on the Edge menu, select the option “Help and comments” and then click on “About Microsoft Edge” to start downloading the new version. For new users, the recent version can be downloaded directly from the Microsoft website.

Source: MS Power User