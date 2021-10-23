Mileide apologizes after elimination of Lary Bottino

Lary Bottino left “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) on the last night, after facing the fifth farm alongside Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla, and showed that he harbored grief from Mileide Mihaile — who didn’t save her in the “left one” in the formation of berlinda — during the recording of “Hora do Faro” this afternoon.

The ex-peoa needed to distribute adjectives to her former colleagues in confinement and Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife was not contemplated with a single word. “Explain to me, what does that mean?”, asked Rodrigo Faro to Mileide.

Oh my God. I don’t know exactly what she’s feeling, but I’m guessing it’s because I didn’t save her and she ended up leaving. We were very confident, it’s been really missed, it’s hurting a lot, she knows that. But, independently, she could even have put in bad adjectives, but I want her to know that my heart, my life, my will is 100% open to her. She knows caring, how important and special she was. Mileide Mihaile

“Unfortunately it happened, you can be sure I wasn’t happy about it, but I hope she’s okay, I wish her luck and blessings in her life. May she continue to be exactly like that, authentic, which is a hurricane in life at all world, that enters and seems like it was all life. A kiss, I hope you stay and be able to forgive me and apologize for all this”, concluded the influencer.

The pair came to talk yesterday on the rural reality show and Mileide explained why she chose to save Dynho Alves, confessing that she regretted her decision.

I have a ‘business’ related to Dynho since the fights and everything, since Bil saved him and not Victor, that my heart asked for it [que eu o salvasse]. In fact, I don’t see you leaving, Lary. Really. I’m with my heart, I’m rooting for it. Our whole relationship so far hasn’t been vague, it’s been real, got it? I will always be here. This exact moment I had this action by Dynho, you know? Mileide Mihaile

“Have you regretted something?” Lary asked. “I regretted it, because afterwards it hurt a lot,” Mileide replied.

“I’m corroding inside. I’ll only be at peace when I see you walking through that door. I’ve already talked to mine, I’m already in prayer, I’m already in requests,” added the influencer.

