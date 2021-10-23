Ministry says there is no benefit

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) informed this Friday, 22, that the new studies on daylight saving time, requested from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) did not identify significant energy savings and, therefore, it does not understand there is benefit in its application. The new assessment on the adoption of daylight saving time, which ended in 2019, was requested due to the current hydro-energy situation and the moment of water crisis that the country has been going through.

“The reduction observed in the peak consumption hours, that is, from 6 pm to 9 pm, is offset by the increase in demand at other times of the day, especially in the early morning”, concluded the ONS, as informed by the MME in a note released on Friday . In addition, according to the surveys carried out by the Operator, “there would be no impact on the power service, as daylight saving time does not affect consumption in the afternoon, when the greatest demand of the day is observed”.

The Ministry’s assessment is that the application of daylight saving time does not produce results in reducing consumption or in the maximum demand for electricity or in mitigating the risks of power deficit.

“Thus, considering duly substantiated technical analyses, the MME understands that there is no benefit in applying daylight saving time and that the measures taken by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) and the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG) have shown to be sufficient to guarantee the supply of electricity to the National Interconnected System (SIN) in the transition from the dry to the wet season.”

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, had already indicated at the end of September that the tendency was for the government not to resume daylight saving time in the coming years. At the time, he said that energy consumption habits in Brazil and in the world had changed and there was no need for daylight saving time from an energy saving point of view.