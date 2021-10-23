MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition: Xiaomi releases global update for Redmi 9 and Note 9

After confirming which phones will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the new version of the user interface with bug fixes and energy efficiency improvements, Xiaomi finally released the update for Mi Pilot program members using the global versions of Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9. The update will be distributed starting today (22) for the mentioned smartphones. The update package also includes the October 2021 security patch, such that it will address the vulnerabilities of the Android operating system.

Redmi 9 will be updated with firmware V12.5.3.0.RJCMIXM which does not bring significant changes or optimizations to the system. The Redmi Note 9, meanwhile, will receive performance and UI rendering improvements with the v12.5.2.0.RJOMIXM version, including better RAM memory management and new algorithms that contribute to a “more fluid experience”. All files needed for the update are hosted on Xiaomi’s servers and will be distributed via OTA (over-the-air). Redmi Note 9 is only eligible if the model is running firmware version V12.5.1.0.RJOMIXM. The files weigh about 2GB, so it is recommended that the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

You can check if the update package is already available in “Settings” by going to the About phone > MIUI 12 > Check for updates section.