More than 11 million! São Paulo receives Ukraine proposal for striker

São Paulo is struggling to win a spot in the Copa Libertadores da América. The club is currently in the 12th position of the Brasileirão and won a boost in the fight for this goal after the victory over Corinthians, last Monday (17), by 1 x 1.

Meanwhile, the club received an offer from Metalist, from Ukraine, which intends to hire forward Paulinho Bóia, who is on loan at Juventude, until the end of the Brazilian Championship. The young man was revealed by the youth categories of Tricolor Paulista.

According to journalist Eduardo Oliveira, from GE, the proposal is 11.8 million reais, for 75% of the economic rights of the player. The Ukrainian club intends to have the striker as of January, but there is still no definition as to whether Bóia would go directly to Europe.

Paulinho Bóia has a contract with São Paulo until December 2022 and the club has not yet responded to the offer. But, the sales target has not yet been met and urgently needing resources to clear the debts, the attacker must be negotiated.

Paulinho Bóia started the season in São Paulo and even received opportunities with Hernán Crespo in the Campeonato Paulista and Copa Libertadores. But, with no space, it was lent to Juventude. In Rio Grande do Sul, he arrived to compete in the Brasileirão and has been one of the main highlights of the team, scoring three goals in 19 matches.