Moreira Salles family niobium company buys battery startup for electronics – 10/22/2021 -Panel SA

CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração), a manufacturer of niobium products controlled by the Moreira Salles family, accelerated investment in the application of the metal in electronic batteries, electric cars and drones.

The company has just bought 20% of Battery Streak, an American startup that develops lithium batteries using niobium oxide.

It is the third acquisition in the last two years, with the objective of including batteries in its portfolio, according to CBMM. Two other onslaughts are planned for the coming months, according to the company.

Today, CBMM operates mainly with the application of industrialized niobium products in high-strength steels in the infrastructure sector.

In the new business, the company says that it will supply the American startup and that it intends to make testing and sales of batteries to automakers and other companies viable.​

CBMM claims that the application of niobium oxide in batteries increases the charging capacity, safety and speed with which the equipment is recharged.

In September, VWCO (Volkswagen Buses and Trucks) announced a partnership with CBMM to start using the metal in the batteries of its electric vehicles.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter