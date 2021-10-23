Moro is getting closer and closer to closing with Podemos

posted on 10/23/2021 06:00 / updated on 10/23/2021 07:52



The former judge will only be free from contractual relations at the end of this month. Until then, keep the political future a secret – (credit: Alan Santos/PR)

Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro is expected to have his affiliation to Podemos enshrined on November 10th. The legend prepares a ceremony, which should take place in Brasília, São Paulo and Curitiba. However, the intention of the former judge of Operation Lava-Jato is not clear – it is not known if he is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, as highlighted by opinion polls, or if he will try for a seat in the Legislative Power.

Officially, the matter is still treated with reserve by Moro and by Podemos, as he has a consulting contract with Alvarez & Marsal, management and compliance of companies, which is still in force. But the professional relationship ends at the end of this month, which means that his political movement can be made explicit.

Podemos wants him to lead the third way electoral project against President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But Moro also has on his radar the possibility of running for a seat in the Senate, if he doesn’t want to enter the race for Planalto. In this case, he could apply for Paraná or São Paulo.

In the assessment of political scientist Leonardo Queiroz Leite, doctor in public administration and government by the Getulio Vargas Foundation of São Paulo (FGV-SP), the former minister does not help himself much as a candidate. “Moro has given mixed signals about his candidacy. He doesn’t assume to say he’s a candidate, but he doesn’t deny it either”, he observes, implying that, if he decides to enter the race for the Planalto, he will have difficulties in building coalitions.

“Who would ally with Moro? Who would be a support base?”, he asks.

For the political scientist Cristiano Noronha, from Arko Advice, despite the difficulties, Moro still has sympathy from the electorate. “His name gained national prominence, so it is natural that the candidacy is strong. But it has some problems: the first is the consolidated electorate of Lula and Bolsonaro. The second is that there are many names putting themselves as alternatives, such as Ciro Gomes and Rodrigo Pacheco, not to mention the merger of DEM and PSL, in União Brasil”, he explained.

Paving



Moro began paving the way for his candidacy for an elected office in September, when he came to Brazil to discuss the possibility of participating in the electoral dispute. The first contact was with the leaders of Podemos, in Curitiba, at a meeting at the home of senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), with the presence of the party’s national president, federal deputy Renata Abreu, and senators Álvaro Dias and Flávio Arns .

In São Paulo, Moro also met two other names from the so-called third way. At a dinner, he met with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and with the former minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

In the most recent survey by IPeC Pesquisas, on September 22, Moro was included only in one of the scenarios, which has more names that also run in the field of third way. In this range, he appears with 5%, behind Lula (45%, PT), Bolsonaro (22%, no party) and Ciro Gomes (6%, PDT), but ahead of José Luiz Datena (3%, PSL) and Doria (2%, PSDB).

Despite Moro’s weariness — he was declared partial by the Supreme Court in Lula’s judgment and accumulates the burden of his turbulent passage through the Ministry of Justice —, for Podemos it can become the best option against polarization, as it is clearly in opposition to Bolsonaro and the PT. (Cristiane Noberto and Luana Patriotino collaborated)