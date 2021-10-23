Munik Nunes and Íris Stefanelli star in a cabin in a box

Munik Nunes and Iris Stefanelli, starred in a shack in the box of the BBB 16 champion and the actor Alex Gallete, at the duo show Bruno e Marrone, which took place last Wednesday (20), at Villa JK, in São Paulo. The information was initially disclosed by columnist Léo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles.

“Iris invaded my box, but I received her calmly. Only she got drunk, spilled beer on me and Munik several times. It ended up being unbearable to be with her”, said Alex, to the journalist. “She gave me a beer bath. Clueless! He didn’t even apologize to me and was in my cabin like he owned it”, added Munik. “She refused to leave, so it was necessary to call four security guards to remove her”, said the actor.

Iris Stefanelli, in turn, gave another version of the facts: “It wasn’t even a box. It was on the floor. The security guards only asked to go a little further there. I thought the security guards were very rude to me and my friends. I was enjoying the show well, it was so wonderful. I don’t even know who Munik and Alex are”, said the presenter who also participated in ‘No Limite’.

Shack extended on the web

After the shack between the ex-BBBs comes to the fore, both returned to comment on what happened on social networks. In comments on the publication by Léo Dias, Munik Nunes pointed out that Iris was supposedly altered.

“Without a clue and without education! She arrived at the cabin, didn’t greet anyone, caused a lot of people to do, and finally gave me a drink. I got all wet! Did she apologize? No. While I was drying myself, Alex [Gallete, ator] asked the security guard to remove her from the box. On the first try, she sat on the couch and said she wasn’t going to leave, talked a lot to the bouncer and even said she was going to sue him. They had to call more security to solve it”, said the champion of BBB 16.

Then, Iris countered the influencer in the same comment, saying that he was sorry and that the bump happened unintentionally, as there were many people in the place.

“Munik, I apologized for accidentally hitting your glass. Due to the amount of people in front of the stage, it bumps up. You didn’t let help with drying and you fought. I apologized again, because it’s boring, a full glass, a lot of people, it happens. I walked in front of the stage all the time, I was on the line that separated the floor, and if I stepped there, I’m sorry too. What matters is being happy and leaving happy, and throwing good energy. The girl didn’t kick me out. On the floor was a marking, a line separating it. They asked me to go to the side, I was not used to partying. But it was great”, explained the blonde.

