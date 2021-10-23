Munik Nunes and Íris Stefanelli star in a shack at a party

Shack! Munik Nunes and Íris Stefanelli fell out on social media after columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, reported that the winner of TV Globo’s “BBB16” had expelled the participant of “BBB7” from her box, on Wednesday Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Léo Dias, the fight took place in Munik’s box at Bruno and Marrone’s show, which took place at Billa JK, in São Paulo. Iris was reportedly removed from the site because she was supposedly altered and had bad behavior at the site.

Munik initially spoke out to speak his version of events. “Without a clue and without education! She arrived at the cabin, didn’t greet anyone, caused a lot of people to do, and finally gave me a drink. I got all wet! Did she apologize? No. While I was drying off, Alex Gallete asked the security guard to remove her from the cabin. On the first try, she sat on the couch and said she wasn’t going to leave, talked a lot to the bouncer and even said she was going to sue him. They had to call in more security to solve it,” said Munik.

Iris, in turn, countered: “Munik, I apologized for accidentally hitting your glass. Due to the amount of people in front of the stage, it bumps up. You didn’t let help with drying and you fought. I apologized again, because it’s boring, a full glass, a lot of people, it happens. I walked in front of the stage all the time, I was on the line that separated the floor, and if I stepped there, I’m sorry too. What matters is being happy and leaving happy, and throwing good energy.”

“The girl didn’t kick me out. On the floor was a marking, a line separating it. They asked me to go to the side, I was not used to partying. But it was great”, said the blonde.

