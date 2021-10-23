Munik Nunes and Íris Stefanelli talk after boxing fight – Entertainment

Munik Nunes and Íris Stefanelli exchanged barbs on social media after journalist Leo Dias reported that the influencer had expelled the presenter from the box where she was, while enjoying Bruno and Marrone’s show, at Villa JK, in São Paulo, last Wednesday night -Monday (20).

According to the note, Iris was said to have been removed from the site for being allegedly altered and having bad behavior at the site. Soon after, Munik expressed himself on the matter.

“Without a clue and without education! She arrived at the cabin, didn’t greet anyone, caused a lot of people and finally gave me a bath with drinks. I got all wet! Did she apologize? No. While I was drying off, Alex [Gallete] asked the security guard to remove her from the box. On the first try, she sat on the couch and said she wasn’t going to leave, talked a lot to the bouncer and even said she was going to sue him. They had to call more security to solve it,” said the influencer.

Iris are decided to rebut the charge. “Munik, I apologized for accidentally hitting your glass. Due to the amount of people in front of the stage, it bumps into you. You didn’t let me help you dry and you fought. I apologized again, because it’s boring, full glass, a lot of people , it happens. I walked in front of the stage all the time, I was on the line that separated the floor, and if I stepped there, I’m sorry too. What matters is being happy and leaving happy, and throwing good energy,” he wrote.

And he added: “The girl didn’t expel me. There was a marking on the floor, a line separating me. They asked me to go to the side, I was not used to partying. But it was great”.