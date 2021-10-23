A California sheriff in the United States said heat and possibly dehydration caused the death of a family found on a remote trail in a state forest in August., informs the BBC.

Jonathan Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 30, the couple’s daughter, Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish, one year old, and their dog Oski died of hyperthermia in the Devil’s Gulch Valley in the Sierra National Forest .

Jonathan Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 30, the couple’s daughter, Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish, one year old – Reproduction

The announcement came two months after rescue workers found their bodies in the forest. The deaths had intrigued trail adepts in the western US.

At a press conference on Thursday (10/21), the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said the family had been found with a 2.5-liter hiking water backpack, but that it was empty. No water bottles or filters were found.

Temperatures on the day of the hike exceeded 42°C, officials say.

According to CBS News, Gerrish was from the UK and met Chung in San Francisco before moving to the small town of Mariposa in 2020.

Their bodies were discovered by rescue workers on Aug. 17 in an area southwest of Yosemite National Park after a friend called authorities to report their disappearance.

