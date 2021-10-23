NBA Round Has Chris Paul Record, Lakers Fight | nba

Earlier in the week Chris Paul was named one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. In Friday’s round he once again justified the bow. In a free throw in the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns player became the only one in the league’s history to reach the marks of 20,000 points and 10,000 assists.

In the basket passes ranking, CP3 is in fifth place overall, while ranking 47th in the league’s top scorers list.

1 of 1 Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan at Suns v Lakers — Photo: Getty Images Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan at Suns vs. Lakers — Photo: Getty Images

If the Suns’ first win of the season went well, the Los Angeles Lakers’ second loss in two games showed that the team’s climate is not good. The team trailed 34-18 in the second quarter when Anthony Davis pulled into an argument with Dwight Howard and grabbed his teammate’s arm. The other players placed themselves between the two and avoided a worse fight.

Christian Wood was the scorer of the Houston Rockets’ crash over the Oklahoma City Thunder (124 to 91), but two of the most beautiful points of the match came out of the hands of Jalen Green. The perfect feint threw Isaiah Roby off balance, who fell to the floor while the tray was being made.

The Sacramento Kings lost to the Utah Jazz, but this move made a perfect transition thanks to the defensive work of Davion Mitchell. He completely stopped Donovan Mitchell’s advance during the pass to the layup, took the ball and went into the assist. Donovan was completely baffled, looking to the referee in hopes of pinpointing some wrongdoing, but everything was validated.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan scored 32 and 26 points respectively, but Lonzo Ball was the highlight of the Chicago Bulls’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The point guard’s triple-double had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, one of them in this painting of play with Alex Caruso. What a rapport!

Immanuel Quickley calibrated his hand, hit a nice three-pointer almost in the New York Knicks possession, and celebrated in an unusual way, covering one of his eyes. Then the reaction was explained: he had lost one of his contact lenses shortly before and had only one view clearly.