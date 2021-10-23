New cold front and low pressure cause storms in the South

Photo: Caxias do Sul (RS), by Paulo Veiga Oliveira

Cloud cover over Brazil

A dry air mass of polar origin that predominated over southern Brazil, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo loses strength this Saturday, with the arrival of a new cold front in Rio Grande do Sul. In addition, the air pressure has strong fall over Paraguay. During the day, charged clouds re-developed over southern Brazil

Very heavy clouds grow over the Northeast and North of Brazil and over the Midwest. In the Southeast, charged clouds still grow over Minas Gerais.

Weather forecast for 10/23/2021 – Saturday

O weather is more unstable again on Brazil this Saturday. There are conditions for rain showers in practically all regions of the country.

O weather stays dry, with sun and some clouds and no rain on the north coast of SP, in Vale do Paraíba (SP), in RJ (except on the southern border of MG).

Saturday with large increase in clouds and rain showers with lightning over southern Brazil, with the risk of storms. In the capitals and in the central-east of the states, the rain should start in the afternoon.

Southern Brazil has storms again

Sun, heat and rain showers with rays in almost all of the Southeast, Midwest and North of Brazil. The center-south of MS has rain in the morning.

sunny day and transient rain showers in CE, RN, east of PB, PE, AL and SE. The other areas of the Northeast have rain at any time.

Weather Alerts for 10/23/2021 – Saturday

Storm alert in RS, in the center, west and south of SC, central-west and south of PR and in the south of MS, in the south of MA and PI, in the center, west, north and east of BA, northwest of PA.

Bahia may still have storms on the weekend

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with rays and wind sometimes strong in the central-east and northeast of SC, in the center, east and north of PR, in the east and central-west of MS

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with rays and wind sometimes strong north of MS, south of BA, DF, north of GO, east and north of MT, center, west, north and east of AM, in RR, AP, in PA (except northwest ), in TO, MA (except south), in the center, east and north of PI, in the hinterland of PE and in the northeast of BA

Watch out for moderate to strong gusts of wind, between 50 km/h and 70 km/h in the south coast of SC and in the region of Florianópolis, in the center-west of MS, including Campo Grande, in the region of Lagos and in the north coast of RJ.

