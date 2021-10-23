New cold front causes drop in temperature and rain in the center-south of the country this weekend | Environment

O weather remains unstable in the center-south of the country this weekend . The arrival of a new cold front, added to the humidity coming from the Amazon, will cause a drop in temperatures and rainfall in the South, Southeast and Center-West regions. Still, new dust cloud may form in some regions.

The rains begin on Saturday (23) in the southern region, mainly in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná, which can record storms with incidence of lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind. The sun returns to the region during Sunday (24).

On the other hand, on Sunday, the rain goes towards the Southeast, reaching São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso – where the highest volumes of rainfall will possibly be recorded during the day.

The heavy rain will be present in the morning throughout the state of São Paulo and should continue throughout the day. Rain showers can be registered in Minas Gerais (mainly in the Triângulo Mineiro) during the afternoon and in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, at night – after a weekend of strong sun.

According to César Soares, meteorologist at Climatempo, the cold weather should last until next Wednesday (27).

“The worst condition occurs on Sunday between SP, MS, RJ and south of MT and GO. After that, the instabilities lose strength and the rain weakens. Cold air enters the scene, but at this time of year, even the cold doesn’t last a long time,” explains Soares.

Weather forecast for the weekend

Even so, the possibility of the formation of new clouds of dust in Mato Grosso do Sul, interior of São Paulo and in the south of Goiás and Minas Gerais on Saturday (23) has not been ruled out.

“In these areas we will have strong winds on Saturday, before the passage of the cold front. In addition, we still have the soil with very dry layers. Therefore, the possible occurrence of this type of phenomenon is not ruled out, especially on Saturday”, says Soares .

According to specialists, the formation is the result of a phenomenon called the gust front and consists of the combination of dust accumulated over weeks of drought with strong winds that occurred before the rains.

“A gust front happens every time we have the alignment of large charged clouds that end up generating strong winds in front of us”, explains Soares.

According to him, in a transitional season like spring, this type of phenomenon is common.