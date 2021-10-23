New Facebook name not yet chosen, but change should occur, report says

This week, the internet was shaken by Facebook’s possible name change. Mark Zuckerberg’s social network itself shouldn’t have its name changed, but the company that runs it and others in the group, including Instagram and WhatsApp, could be called something else. However, the new name still doesn’t seem to have been chosen.

Journalist Casey Newton, from the Platformer newsletter, said that the brand change has been underway for at least two months and the official announcement could take place as early as next Monday (25), the same day the company must make its call for profit.

Although there is still no consensus on Facebook’s new name, the term “metaverse” is present in the company’s internal discussions related to the topic. This is in line with the hypothesis raised by a former employee of the company, who said that the word “Goal” could represent the new nomenclature.

Earlier this year, Facebook formed a team dedicated to building a metaverse and, just a few days ago, talked about opening 10,000 jobs for “highly qualified” people across the European Union over the next five years, with the goal of focusing on your augmented virtual reality experiences.

However, Newton also says that Facebook’s new name may not be related to the “metatarsal” theme, a word that is also widely used by Mark Zuckerberg. “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said company spokesman Joe Osborne.

The timing of this is not by chance. Facebook is facing several questions from authorities about the way it handles offenders and fake news. This was enhanced by the recent leak of confidential company documents by a former employee.

