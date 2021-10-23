New poll puts an ultra-right polemicist in the second round of the French presidential election, behind Macron

PARIS — A new opinion poll showed on Friday that ultra-right polemicist Éric Zemmour would run today in the second round against President Emmanuel Macron in next year’s April presidential election, displacing Marine Le Pen, the traditional representative of this political field in France.

Meet: Trump’s admirer polemicist who skewers the field of the ultra-right in France

The meteoric rise of the controversial TV presenter in opinion polls changed expectations that the second round would certainly be a repeat of the 2017 dispute between Macron and Le Pen, of the National Reunion party (formerly the National Front).

‘Dediabolization’:Far right shrinks in cities, but Marine Le Pen changes speech for new dispute against Macron

An admirer of former US President Donald Trump, Zemmour has already been prosecuted for racism and incitement to due hatred. In his interventions as a commentator on the conservative TV channel CNews, in his column in the newspaper Le Figaro or in his books, he repeatedly attacks immigration and Islam as the greatest evils of a supposed “French decline”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Nursing staff involved in Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination poses for a photograph as Goddess Durga at Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore, India Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP A street vendor walks past a burning tire barricade during a demonstration against high prices and fuel shortages in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP Woman in Catrina costume is portrayed beside Aztec marigold decorations along Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, in preparation for the Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico City. Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP House destroyed after being hit by storm Aurore in Plozevet, western France Photo: FRED TANNEAU / AFP TOPSHOT – South Korea’s first “Nuri” space rocket is launched at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeolla South Province, 473 km south of Seoul on October 21, 2021. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / – South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT – NO FILES – SIGNATURE RESTRICTED Photo: – / AFP Two Spanish Air Force F-18 fighters launch rockets during the Ocean Sky 2021 Military Exercise for advanced air-to-air training in the southern airspace of the Canary Islands, Spain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS / Borja Suarez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo: BORJA SUAREZ / REUTERS

The Ipsos poll published on Friday by the newspaper Le Monde was the second poll that placed Zemmour in the second round, with a variation of 16% to 16.5% of the votes in the first round against 15% to 16% for Le Pen. Zemmour has not officially announced his candidacy, but he is widely expected to run.

Macron still appears to lead the first round with 24% to 28% of voting intentions. The latest poll did not predict the second round winner, but other polls predicted Macron would be re-elected for a second term.

Also according to the survey, which interviewed 16 thousand people between the 10th and 13th of July, support for Zemmour is higher among men over 60 (21%), and lower among women under 35 (only 8% ).