New State of Play takes place on the 27th with PS4 and PS5 game announcements

Today (22), Sony revealed that it will make a new State of Play, PlayStation’s digital advertising event, on October 27th (next Wednesday) at 18:00 GMT. The event is expected to last about 20 minutes and will bring news of games already announced and revelations of some new games. According to the company, the focus will be third-party titles for PS4 and PS5.

These were the few details disclosed so far, but we already know what should not appear over there: Sony exclusive games like the new God of War Ragnarok or Horizon: Forbidden West. Games like Sifu, Arcadegeddon and other third-party partners that have partnered with Sony should show up, like Call of Duty: Vanguard Or until Final Fantasy XVI. Check out:

A new State of Play will take place next Wednesday, October 27th, at 6pm. Full details on what to expect from the presentation: https://t.co/4SqQvolaG1 pic.twitter.com/N8NRNc0qVz — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) October 22, 2021

Although the PlayStation cites new games that have already been announced, what excites the most are the unpublished announcements. It is worth remembering that heavyweight titles, such as Resident Evil 3 Remake, have already been released in State of Play. So now we just have to wait and see what surprises the event will bring.

The next PlayStation State of Play takes place on October 27th at 6pm GMT and you can follow all the news here on Voxel! So, are you excited for the next State of Play? Leave your expectations below!