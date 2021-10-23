New World can now be played via GeForce Now

Update also brings support for new games on the service, including Riders Republic

New World it is certainly one of the most talked about games in recent times, it was developed by Amazon Games and released on September 28 on steam, managing to attract a legion of fans. It is a MMORPG heavy that requires good settings for those who like a 60 FPS experience with good graphics quality. We’ve already tested the game on PC Baratinho and saw that it delivers about 30 FPS at an average quality.

But now the NVIDIA has just announced the entry of new games for its service GeForce Now, and among the games on the list is new world, which will make many players now able to have a high quality gaming experience in 60 FPS, including users who managed to register with the GeForce Now in Brazil they can already enjoy the game on the service. Play New World via GeForce Now it will be a huge solution in times where video cards are costing exorbitant amounts, allowing weak computers to run the game in optimum quality.

Check out a video of the game running via GeForce Now in 60 FPS and high quality.

Remember that the paid subscription to GeForce Now offers a power equivalent to an RTX 2080, the main board of the last generation, so the more optimized the game is, the better the performance on the servers.



Speaking of servers, a user posted a video testing New World on the servers of ABYA, the same server that Brazilians use to use the GeForce Now, if you want to see the result just click here.

Among the other games that now work on GeForce Now, the highlight is for Riders Republic, it will be released on October 28th but it has a week of testing and can already be played by the service. NVIDIA. Check out the other games that also made it to the GeForce Now.

Disciples: Liberation

ELYON

Riders Republic

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration

Sword and Fairy 7

The Forgotten City

Legend of Keepers

New World

townscaper

Remembering that to run the games on GeForce Now, you need to purchase them separately. New World is available at steam at the price of R$75.49 for the base version and R$93.99 for the Deluxe version. You can check out more details of the service. GeForce Now in Brazil by clicking here, subscriptions are currently paused due to the high demand for release.



New World runs on bad PC? We tested it on PC Baratinho e da Crise

We take advantage of the game’s Closed Beta to test on different computer profiles



…..

