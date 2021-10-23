Not knowing he was live, Chico Pinheiro leaves colleagues ‘in a vacuum’ and greets Oxalá; video

Talking with colleagues from other places is a common situation on TV stations, but communication between presenters usually only works when those in both studios know that it is a live broadcast.

This failure of communication made the live broadcast of ‘Good morning São Paulo’, this Friday (22), one of the funniest moments of involuntary humor of the year on TV. This is because the presenter Chico Pinheiro, who has the habit of talking to colleagues from the São Paulo newspaper before ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, seemed not to realize that it was not an internal conversation with Rodrigo Bocardi and Tiago Scheuer, who remained in a vacuum when trying to maintain more formal contact with the veteran.

Instead of informing the newspaper’s highlights, Chico kept his head down, fiddling with his cell phone and tablet and, with a lot of detachment, he even sent a greeting to Oxalá, since “today is Friday!”.

First contact

At 7:27 am, Bocardi called the participation of Chico, who appeared relaxed in his chair. “Tiago Scheuer misses you. Tell us, are you ready for this Good Morning Brazil?”, he joked. “Very ready,” said the anchor.

“Holding this country, Chico Pinheiro. Let’s go, everyone holding your arm because the situation in the economy is not good,” said Bocardi, who hoped that his colleague would make amends with the day’s news. But Pinheiro kept his head down looking at his cell phone, while Bocardi and Scheuer waited for the highlights. At this point, both were already showing some discomfort.

“Let’s talk. Look, how long have I not been talking to São Paulo. I miss you, Rodrigo Bocardi. I’m talking to Minas every day. We’ve been talking enormously here,” commented Chico. “We’re always waiting for you here,” said the anchor of the São Paulo newspaper, trying to disguise the problem, while at the same time trying to get his colleague’s attention.

“Open those arms and receive me. Today is the day of Oxalá, Epa Nanny!”, commented Pinheiro, while typing.

Bocardi and Scheuer were visibly confused by the situation. “What will we have on this Good Morning Brazil today? I already spoke here earlier… This stampede by the Ministry of Economy, the dollar up there, inflation out of control… And so on”, he gave the hint.

“That’s right, boy. That’s it, and so on. I mean, if it’s going I don’t know. But it doesn’t stay either,” said Chico. Rodrigo gave a nervous laugh, not knowing what else to do. “Okay, that’s it. Good Morning Brasil 8:30am. We’ll be back after the highlights,” added Scheuer.

New contact and apologies

After the failed communication attempt, Chico returned to talk with his colleagues at 7:31 am. Now, with the posture of someone who knew he was live in São Paulo. “Now, yes. Chico Pinheiro, let’s go. Live for real. Were you able to enter your computer and bring us these highlights?”, asked Bocardi.

“Yes, but, first of all, as I am an educated young man, good morning, Tiago. Good morning to you in São Paulo, where I am a citizen. I lived there for 20 years, I love it there and I miss seeing the Avenue Roberto Marinho”, Chico said, as if apologizing.

Then he revealed what everyone already knew: he hadn’t noticed he was live minutes earlier. “Now I want to know what, I was on the air there in São Paulo with you?”, asked Pinheiro. “Yeah, live,” stated Scheuer. “Here, everything is live”, completed the São Paulo presenter. “I was here reading and all, chatting, but I didn’t even notice,” said Pinheiro, amused.

“The thing is: I was on the computer watching exactly the highlights. I thought you were in São Paulo at halftime, testing your voice, stuff. And I’m good here. This is a danger,” he concluded, laughing at the situation .