‘Nothing can limit or define me,’ says model Maju de Araújo – Saúde

“When you grow up being judged, the target of jokes and cruel comments, you can eventually become sad. It’s hard to grow up amid so much malice and ignorance. But I have potentials and limitations, I’m different, but I’m no less capable than other people. . To this day, a lot of people try to put me down and say that I don’t deserve to be where I am, but I know that’s not true.”

Maria Júlia de Araújo, Maju de Araújo, has gone through many challenges over her 19 years. Discovered in September 2018 by the MGT group, she says that there was a lot of study to get the recognition “My family and I invested heavily, mainly seeking professional and quality training in the area”, she says. “Discovering myself, not for the external beauty, but for the power of influence and example that the position brings, impacted my life. I became a more self-confident person. And more important than a society recognizing a person with Down syndrome occupying a professional position, it is self-recognition itself”, he says.

Since then, the model has crossed the runway in three Fashion Weeks, including Milan, Italy, where he was at the end of last month for the NCC and Libertees brands. “There are things that are impossible to explain. The feeling of stepping on a catwalk in the biggest fashion week in the world, being photographed and observed and sharing space with other great models could be frightening. But nothing compares to the feeling of gratitude, accomplishment, and happiness I feel doing what I love. Just take the first step and the worry goes away. I feel giant! It’s a feeling of fullness, it’s indescribable!”

Another milestone in her career happened last May, when Maju became part of the L’Oréal Paris ambassador team, being the first Brazilian with Down syndrome to join the team. “I know I have limitations, but they don’t stop me from living a full life. What prevents it is prejudice. And when he is present in your life since childhood, there is a risk of growing up believing in what he says: ‘there is no place for you here’. But since I started fighting for my dream, I realized that there is a place for me, there is for everyone”, he says. “Nothing can limit or define me.”

Maju remembers that when she was little, there wasn’t the same representativeness. “We rarely found people like me printing articles, magazines, crossing catwalks. Ordinary people need to know that the world is full of places for them, for us. I’m a common person.”

The dream of being a model, she reports, began at age 16, when she was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis and spent ten days in a coma. Doctors even considered the amputation of limbs to contain the infection, but everything worked out. As soon as she woke up, she revealed to her mother: “I’m going to be a model”.

“I already felt this desire (to be a model), but at times it was hard to believe I would make it. After you receive a diagnosis like the one I received – with risk of death or serious sequelae such as loss of hearing and vision – you have some options: to be taken by fear or fight for life”, she emphasizes. “I felt that I still had a long way to go and that God would be taking care of my destiny. But he also knew that if he was given another opportunity, he should take that chance. That’s what I did.”