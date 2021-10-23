NVIDIA Ampere GPU for mining starts to sell for US$ 4,300

Arab store has more than 200 units of the top-of-the-line model

NVIDIA has a series of GPUs geared towards cryptocurrency mining called the CMP HX. The line has some models offering different hash rate performance. The last model to enter the family, according to leaks, was the top of the line CMP 170HX and it’s on sale for $4,300.

Remember that situation where multiple video cards have arrived in stock from one store in Dubai? Well, now another store, also in the UAE, has 230 units of CMP 170HX in stock and three customer ratings adding four stars. One of them gave three stars and expressed his displeasure.

“My boards arrived after more than two weeks and I’m a little disappointed. There’s no way to overclock or undervolt them. One star less for that and another star less because they’re expensive and barely have any resale value outside of the mining”, says the client. “There’s no secret, if you want an efficient board that mines Ethereum at 165 MH/s, that’s what you get. Thanks, NVIDIA, I think.”

Another customer also complains about the crashed BIOS and the impossibility of overclocking, in addition to the card does not offer any video output, but still recommends the NVIDIA CMP 170HX for those who want to avoid the much higher consumption of the GeForce RTX 3090 (more than 350W) at the cost of 46 MH/s more. On NVIDIA’s official website, the model 90HX has 320W TDP, which leads us to believe that the 170HX, which has not even been officially announced yet, has an even higher TDP. The website that is selling the card, however, describes the CMP 170HX with 250W TDP.



Second a hardware leaker called Komachi, an auction was held by a CMP 170HX owner through the Japanese Yahoo. The initial bid is 600,000 yen (almost 30 thousand reais), which gives US$ 5,287 at the current price, almost a thousand dollars more than the Arab store is charging. The description says the product is new but has already been opened. The owner of the card warns that doesn’t know if it’s working, as there are no drivers for the model at the moment..

The NVIDIA CMP HX line is a the manufacturer’s attempt to lure miners and leave the GeForce RTX series to gamers. The CMP 170HX is equipped with the same chip that is on the A100 accelerator board for data centers, the GA100. But the mining board’s GPU has 4,480 CUDA colors, while the server solution offers 6,912.

