Oil and gas production in the pre-salt breaks a historic record

Brazil is really the country of opportunities. Nature treated us very well. Oil and natural gas production in the pre-salt fields totaled 2.85 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September, a record. This represents 74.10% of the total national production, which reached 3.84 million barrels in the month. Campo Tupi alone is producing nearly 1.2 million barrels of oil and 43 million cubic meters of gas.

Gas is, for example, part of Europe’s needs. There, gas has tripled in price, they will need to buy in Russia, being subject to the Russian price policy, and they are already thinking again of using nuclear power, due to the need for heating, as winter will begin in the hemisphere north.

As a result, the share price of uranium miners is starting to rise. Gone are the days of Fukushima and Chernobyl, when nuclear power plants were not as safe as today’s technology warrants. That is why this need is returning and Brazil has immense uranium reserves.

water journey

Meanwhile, water is arriving in the Northeast. President Jair Bolsonaro was in Paraíba and Pernambuco inaugurating channels. The journey of the federal government’s waters will only end on October 28, in Propriá, Sergipe.

It is the fulfillment of endless promises that were never fulfilled and only served to keep the people of the Northeast with one hand like a beggar and the other on the key of the electronic ballot box. Now the dream is being fulfilled.

Request for arrest of Allan dos Santos

Journalist Allan dos Santos is now more famous. Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered his arrest and extradition from the United States, at the request of the Federal Police, for attacks on democracy, the Constitution and the constituted powers.

I don’t know if anyone saw these “attacks”. The attack I actually saw was here in Brasília, in Lago Sul, by the MST and Via Campesina, against the headquarters of the Association of Soy Producers and the Brazilian Association of Corn Producers. And so far nothing has happened.

Now “mouth attack” is freedom of opinion, that’s what the Constitution says in Article 220. At least now, Americans will also be sure that there are political prisoners in Brazil for crimes of opinion, just as is happening in Nicaragua. There, presidential candidates are in jail and the US says the election that is scheduled for two weeks is a farce. At the same time, the Inter-American Press Society awarded two journalists: one imprisoned in Nicaragua and the other in Cuba.

The president of the press freedom council made a statement saying that they will not fail to raise their voices and denounce the atrocities against them and the dozens of journalists who are harassed and forced into exile.

my freedom of opinion

THE People’s Gazette informed that I am in Covid’s CPI report because I questioned deaths, publicized treatment and criticized masks and isolation. I didn’t understand anything, because Article 220 of the Constitution guarantees all this, it’s freedom of opinion. But the CPI is more oriented towards the Soviet style, of totalitarianism, saying this is the truth, what we have established cannot be true. It’s sad!