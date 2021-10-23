On a turbulent day on the Stock Exchange, Suzano and Klabin closed sharply higher; understand the reason

The actions of Suzano (SUZB3) soared 7.32%, quoted at R$ 52.80, this Friday (22).

According to Reuters, this optimism in the market with the company is due to the fact that it announced yesterday (21) its plan to anticipate the goal of removing 40 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, from 2030 to 2025.

In addition, investors also looked to the shares of major exporters as a safe haven at a time of high market volatility.

This was also one of the factors behind Klabin’s rise, which rose 7.56%.

Stock market has turbulent day with Guedes

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 1.34% to 106,296.18 points. The fall was pulled amid rumors of a resignation of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and confirmation of the government spending capping hole.

According to the G1, President Jair Bolsonaro had authorized a survey of a name to replace Guedes, even after having reaffirmed the day before that he will keep the current minister in office.

Guedes canceled participation in the event of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) this Friday, claiming internal orders.

Simultaneously, several analysis houses were worsening their prospects for economic growth, inflation, interest and public debt for 2021, including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS.

However, fears subsided after a press conference between Guedes and Bolsonaro, where it became clear that the Minister would not leave the government.

On the other hand, the press conference confirmed the hole in the spending ceiling, given that Guedes said he prefers to take a lower score in the tax area, in exchange for serving more fragile people, relativizing the change in the ceiling rule and arguing that there was no change in the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy.

“We prefer fiscal adjustment a little less intense and embrace the social one a little longer,” he told the press in the auditorium of Ministry of Economy, beside the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The minister considered that there are things that can be attended to, and he is responsible for evaluating how far it is possible to go.

“Now, if it goes to 500, 600, 700 there is no way and we are going to disorganize the economy”, he said, indicating that the value of 400 reais for the benefit of the Brazil Aid it would be a roof.

The minister also defended the possibility of offering aid to truck drivers, since the Brazil wheel in road mode.

(With Reuters)