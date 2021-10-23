On the eve of the balance sheet, Goldman Sachs says the stock could still rise 56%

On the eve of the disclosure of the balance of the Free market (MELI), Goldman Sachs issued a report reiterating the purchase recommendation for the company’s shares, which also have BDRs traded on B3 (MELI34).

The bank established a 12-month target price of US$ 2.470 thousand for papers abroad, which is equivalent to a potential increase of 56%. Shares rose 16% in the last year, even amid the economic reopening process, which has led investors to shares in more traditional companies.

To Goldman Sachs, Mercado Livre should present, in its balance sheet for the third quarter to be announced on the 4th, a growth in sales volume in Brazil according to the GMV criterion of 25% on an annual basis.

“Investors will notice the consistency of the two-year accumulated rate [do volume de vendas], especially in view of a possible more pronounced slowdown of competitors in Brazil”, says an excerpt of the report signed by Irma Sgarz, Felipe Rached and Gustavo Fratini.

Analysts speak of an accumulated advance of 118% in 24 months. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) would have an advance of 20% in the third quarter, implying an accumulated growth in two years of 198%, below the 310% and 267% of the second quarter and first quarter, respectively.

“For American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3), we project growth of 32% on an annual basis and 34%, respectively, also implying a slowdown in the two years”, say the analysts.

Brazilian e-commerce, excluding the Free Market, grew on average 19% in the third quarter, year-on-year, according to data from the MCC-Enet index.

In absolute terms, Goldman Sachs expects the Free Market to add BRL 3.4 billion in GMV in Brazil in the third quarter, ahead of Americanas, with BRL 2.3 billion, and Magazine Luiza, with BRL 1.6 billion , and Via, with R$1.4 billion.

