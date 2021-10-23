‘Owner of reason’ · TV News

Nego do Borel keeps an eye on A Fazenda 2021 and detonated Gui Araujo, his rival in the game. This Friday (22), after Anitta’s ex-affair was saved from the countryside, the singer criticized the worker’s attitudes and accused him of acting with malice from the past: “It seems that he is the master of reason’.

“The way I see Gui Araujo talking here [de fora], it seems he is the owner of reason and it’s fucking right. For those who didn’t understand, the story is as follows: the guy already came to my house, ate from my plate, we had several moments together,” said Borel in Stories on Instagram.

Without mentioning the name of Duda Reis, the artist recalled his relationship with the actress and continued his outburst: “When I broke up, the guy sent me a message saying that the girl was contaminated and damn it. The other day, he said he had to marry his wife tomorrow. He was already mean before, then he keeps talking to the whole of Brazil as if he was right, but he’s all wrong.”

“This guy is the biggest sucker! So much so that you saw that there, when I talked to him in A Fazenda, he was like a chicken, that pain in the ass. The funniest thing is that he imitates me too, put his handkerchief on his face, just like I put it when I came back [da roça]”, reinforced the funkeiro.

In the sequence of videos, Borel said that Araujo will be eliminated from the reality if he faces Dayane Mello, Aline Mineiro or Rico Melquiades in the countryside: “You’ll come out baby, calm down! You’ll leave with 9%, just like Lary [Bottino], let’s see!”.

Check out the video:

