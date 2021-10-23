Ox value is the lowest in the year; why doesn’t the price of meat go down?

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has already informed that the occurrences do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain. Even so, China has maintained the veto for 47 days.

Live cattle prices dropped after China stopped buying beef from Brazil, on September 4th.

The Asian country imports almost half of the approximately 2 million tons of meat that Brazil sends to other countries per year and, therefore, every move the nation makes easily affects our prices.

In the field, the bovine arroba closed on Wednesday (20) at its lowest value in the year: at R$ 262.90, according to a survey by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) at Esalq/USP.

In early September, when the suspension took place, the price was around R$305, reaching a record in June (R$322).

2. Will the drop reach supermarkets?

In supermarkets, it is not yet known if the drop will come.

But in the state of São Paulo, for example, the wholesale price has already dropped because a part of what would be shipped to China was shipped to the domestic market, says the analyst at Safras & Mercado Fernando Henrique Iglesias, who follows the sector.

He points out, however, that the most of the beef is still sitting in cold rooms in slaughterhouses and in containers in ports, with no prediction of destination.

“Part of the meat has already entered our market and this was reflected in the wholesale. Before August, the kilo of beef cut was around R$ 17 and it dropped to R$ 14 this week”, says Iglesias.

At the retail of the city of São Paulo, however, the meat price continues to rise. The product went up 0.62% in the second week of October, after having advanced 0.42% in the immediately previous week, show data from the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

Analyst Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC, says that, after the suspension of China, on September 4, the bovine protein began to have slight setbacks, which have already been reversed this month. “So, if there was an impact, it was very little. In fact, it may have avoided new highs”, he says.

