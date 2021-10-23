Ox value is the lowest in the year; why doesn’t the price of meat go down?

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has already informed that the occurrences do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain. Even so, China has maintained the veto for 47 days.
Live cattle prices dropped after China stopped buying beef from Brazil, on September 4th.
The Asian country imports almost half of the approximately 2 million tons of meat that Brazil sends to other countries per year and, therefore, every move the nation makes easily affects our prices.
In the field, the bovine arroba closed on Wednesday (20) at its lowest value in the year: at R$ 262.90, according to a survey by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) at Esalq/USP.
In early September, when the suspension took place, the price was around R$305, reaching a record in June (R$322).
2. Will the drop reach supermarkets?
In supermarkets, it is not yet known if the drop will come.
But in the state of São Paulo, for example, the wholesale price has already dropped because a part of what would be shipped to China was shipped to the domestic market, says the analyst at Safras & Mercado Fernando Henrique Iglesias, who follows the sector.
He points out, however, that the most of the beef is still sitting in cold rooms in slaughterhouses and in containers in ports, with no prediction of destination.
“Part of the meat has already entered our market and this was reflected in the wholesale. Before August, the kilo of beef cut was around R$ 17 and it dropped to R$ 14 this week”, says Iglesias.
At the retail of the city of São Paulo, however, the meat price continues to rise. The product went up 0.62% in the second week of October, after having advanced 0.42% in the immediately previous week, show data from the Consumer Price Index (IPC) of the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).
Analyst Guilherme Moreira, coordinator of the IPC, says that, after the suspension of China, on September 4, the bovine protein began to have slight setbacks, which have already been reversed this month. “So, if there was an impact, it was very little. In fact, it may have avoided new highs”, he says.
“This drop may reach the consumer, but not in the same proportion as the wholesale. Price increases are passed on more aggressively by retailers. But when they are low, it’s not like that… these transfers end up being more discreet. It is a profile of the business”, emphasizes Iglesias, from Safras.
3. And in the long run, how is it?
On the other hand, the analyst says that, if China’s suspension extends much longer, the trend is for slaughterhouses to start placing more meat on the domestic market. With more protein available, the trend would be for prices to fall.
On Tuesday (20), the Ministry of Agriculture determined that slaughterhouses authorized to export to China suspend production to the country, which signaled, to analysts, that the stoppage of trade may last longer.
“There is no other world consumer who can buy in quantity and price what China buys from Brazil. So this meat will end up going to the domestic market and the price may drop more significantly”, emphasizes Iglesias.
“It is true that the value of beef would have to drop a lot for consumption to resume. Prices have reached very prohibitive levels”, he adds.
Iglesias also points out that the reflex of wholesale to retail takes some time. Markets generally expect to run out of stock purchased at a higher price and then replenish the purchased product at a lower price and thus decide to reduce the price.
4. What have ranchers been doing?
When looking at the countryside, the future trajectory of meat prices seems uncertain and ranchers have already reduced the slaughter of cattle, which has been accumulating on farms, says the agro analyst José Carlos Hausknecht, direct partner of MB Associados.
“The cattle raiser is entering a phase in which keeping the cattle without slaughtering them can be a strategy to avoid a very strong drop in the price”, points out André Braz, economist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).
On the other hand, Hausknecht says that keeping these animals on farms is expensive, especially because, between September and October, the oxen that are in the field are confined, a system that has high expenses with food.
“The oxen continue eating and within an hour they will stop getting fat. So, at some point, the industry will have to slaughter. And with slaughter, more meat enters the market, and prices may start to fall at retail,” says Hausknecht.
He reinforces, however, that all this is uncertain. In the case of a quick resumption of meat exports to China, for example, the protein is not even placed on the market and prices remain at current levels. “It all depends on the timing of this embargo,” he says.