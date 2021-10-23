Pacheco arrives at the PSD compared to JK, and the act of affiliation will reinforce his idea – Politics

Rodrigo Pacheco arrives at PSD next week; the national board of the acronym wants to have him as a candidate for the Planalto (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues)

Members of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) have drawn parallels between senator Rodrigo Pacheco and former president Juscelino Kubitschek. After leaving the DEM, the president of the National Congress will join the new party on Wednesday (10/27), at an event at the memorial built in honor of JK, in Braslia (DF). The choice of place loaded with a lot of symbolism. The assessment is that JK and Pacheco have similar political characteristics. Both of their public careers were made in Minas Gerais. Also in favor is the fact that the former president of the Republic was affiliated with the former PSD, extinguished by the military dictatorship. One of the interlocutors who draws the parallel between the two is Alexandre Silveira, president of the party in Minas Gerais.

"The arrival of Senator Rodrigo Pacheco at the PSD, a young politician, who has many of the characteristics of the late Juscelino Kubitschek, such as serenity, balance, and a taste for dialogue, fills us with hope," he says.



State of Minas



.

Incorporating Pacheco into the pessedist paintings was the desire of the national president of the legend, Gilberto Kassab. The parliamentarian had considerable time to analyze the offer. The second part of the idea of ​​the former mayor of So Paulo is to launch Pacheco at Palcio do Planalto.

In July, Kassab told the



IN



that the president of the Senate is the only alternative for the association for the presidential race.

“It’s Rodrigo Pacheco. It’s our plan A, plan B and plan C. I’m very intuitive. I’m working with this scenario (Pacheco’s refusal to dispute the Planalto). I think Rodrigo will accept, yes, and be our candidate “, evaluated.

A month ago, Pacheco praised JK



In September, Rodrigo Pacheco was at the JK Memorial to celebrate the space’s 40th anniversary and the former president’s 119th birthday.

“Juscelino Kubitschek placed Brazil above any personal feeling and was thus able to lead a project of optimism and confidence in the hearts of Brazilians. A true project for the country,” he pointed out at the time.

Pacheco, who praised JK’s conciliatory nature, has similar traits, in Alexandre Silveira’s view. For the leader, he hopes for the reduction of inequalities.

“The jurist Afonso Arinos once defined President Juscelino Kubitschek as the greatest statesman Brazil has ever had: the Poet of Action. I would say that Rodrigo Pacheco can be defined as the poet of conciliation, balance, convergence, and This is what Brazil needs,” he says.

In the PSD, Gilberto Kassab wants Pacheco to be a kind of third way electoral process, to counteract the polarization between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

PSD have all Minas Gerais senators





Of the 12 civil servants in the Federal Senate, 25% were elected by Minas Gerais citizens. Pacheco will join Antonio Anastasia and Carlos Viana, who are already part of the legend. In the Chamber of Deputies, there are three members of parliament representing the state: Diego Andrade, Stefano Aguiar and Misael Varella.

In the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), the party has a robust bench, with seven state deputies: Cssio Soares, Doctor Wilson Batista, Duarte Bechir, Gil Pereira, Leandro Genaro, Osvaldo Lopes and Rafael Martins.

DEM, Pacheco’s former home, will merge with PSL to form Unio Brasil. Parliamentarians of the new coalition were in favor of giving the president of the Senate command of the directorate of the acronym in Minas. He ran the Democratic provisional commission in the state.