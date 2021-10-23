Palmeiras loses Zé Rafael, but could have an important return in midfield against Sport

Author of a great goal against Ceará, in the victory by 2-1 last Wednesday, midfielder Zé Rafael will have to be suspended in the next round of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because he was hanging and got his third yellow card shortly before being replaced by coach Abel Ferreira.

On the one hand, it’s good for the number 8 of Verdão, who is still recovering from an injury and has been playing even though he’s not 100% because of the difficulty the team had been facing, with bad performances and bad results. Meanwhile, the team can count on Danilo’s return.

The Cria da Academia has been embezzled in recent games due to a shin in both legs. Under treatment since then, the defensive midfielder is already in the process of physical transition at the Football Academy and can be made available to Abel Ferreira in front of Sport.

Danilo performing individual activity at the Soccer Academy (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Until next Monday’s game, Danilo will have at least three more days of training to know whether or not he will be able to play. With the absence of Zé Rafael, if he is already recovered, he can become an option in the starting team, returning to form a defensive midfielder with Felipe Melo.

Otherwise, coach Abel Ferreira has at least three other options: Patrick de Paula, who has played more often, in addition to defensive midfielders Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes.

