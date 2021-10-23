Palmeirenses criticize narrator identified with Flamengo and plan to boycott Fox in Libertadores final | Flamengo



João Guilherme, narrator at Fox Sports – Reproduction

Published 10/22/2021 15:14

For me, whoever stopped watching Palmeiras games on SBT to watch on Fox SPORTS already had a character deviation, and with João Guilherme narrating the final, it’s not possible that there will be Palmeirans watching the game on this channel. — SEP MEMES (@sepmemes_) October 22, 2021 End of let’s liberators from SBT and @teojose no doubt. Watching on Fox with João Guilherme is impossible. — Tuco (@Tuco1914_) October 21, 2021 The Palmeirense who fails to watch the Libertadores final on SBT with Téo José to watch it on Fox with João Guilherme is crazy! — PAE DOS GREENS 1K (@lacerdapmkt) October 21, 2021 What is your revolt with the fact that João Guilherme narrates the Libertadores final?

FOX really sucks and we all knew it.

I go from SBT and TEO JOSÉ(Since always). — Fᥣᥲᥙbᥱrt 1914 (@flaubertbinho) October 21, 2021 whole challenge #Palmeirense so the end of the #LibertadoresNoSBT on SBT and #FOXSPORTS does not deserve our audience with that bad character of João Guilherme narrating!#Palm trees #AvantiLecture #FamilyPalmeiras — Murilo Ribeiro (@MuriloRA10) October 22, 2021 Rio – The choice of João Guilherme to narrate the final of the Libertadores, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, at Fox Sport, irritated some people from Palmeira. After the disclosure that he would be responsible for the transmission, some fans of the São Paulo club went to social networks and suggested that the fans alviverde follow the match on SBT, with narration by Téo José.

The revolt of the people of Palmeira was due to the identification of João Guilherme with Flamengo. He was the most striking narration for the rubro-negros in the 2019 Libertadores conquest. In addition, the narrator was responsible for transmitting all Flamengo games shown by Fox Sports in this Libertadores.

In addition to João Guilherme, commentators Zinho, who wore the jerseys of both teams, and Paulo Calçade will also be on the Fox Sports broadcast.