Palmeirenses plan to boycott Fox Sports in the final against Flamengo; understand | Soccer

reproduction João Guilherme will lead the broadcast of the final between Flamengo and Palmeiras da Libertadores

João Guilherme’s choice (see photos in gallery below)

to narrate the final of the Libertadores, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, on Fox Sport, irritated some people from Palmeiras.

After the disclosure that he would be responsible for the transmission, some fans of the São Paulo club went to social networks and suggested that the fans alviverde follow the match on SBT, with narration by Téo José.

End of let’s liberators from SBT and @teojose

no doubt. Watching on Fox with João Guilherme is impossible. — Tuco (@Tuco1914_) October 21, 2021

The Palmeirense who fails to watch the Libertadores final on SBT with Téo José to watch it on Fox with João Guilherme is crazy! — PAE DOS GREENS 1K (@lacerdapmkt) October 21, 2021

What is your revolt with the fact that João Guilherme narrates the Libertadores final?

FOX really sucks and we all knew it.

I go from SBT and TEO JOSÉ(Since always). — Fᥣᥲᥙbᥱrt 1914 (@flaubertbinho) October 21, 2021

The revolt of the people of Palmeira was due to the identification of João Guilherme with Flamengo. He was the most striking narration for the rubro-negros in the 2019 Libertadores conquest. In addition, the narrator was responsible for transmitting all Flamengo games shown by Fox Sports in this Libertadores.

In addition to João Guilherme, commentators Zinho, who wore the jerseys of both teams, and Paulo Calçade will also be on the Fox Sports broadcast.