Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira surprise and announce new family member

The couple Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira made an important announcement on social media early this Thursday evening, October 21st. Through the actress’s official Instagram account, they revealed that they have just adopted a new pet. Together in a photo, they presented Bruttus, new dog in the family.

“The newest resident of the house… Note the fullness of Bruttus Batuque while we try to get a good picture with him”, wrote Paolla in the caption of the publication. More than 270,000 people liked the post in just over an hour. In the comments, fans went wild with the news and, of course, the cuteness of Bruttus.

Check out Paolla Oliveira’s post on social media:

Paolla talked about dating

Still talking about the couple, it is worth remembering that not long ago Paolla Oliveira revealed that she started a relationship with Diogo Nogueira. A few weeks ago, the famous one gave an interview to the newspaper O Globo and spoke a little about the newly revealed romance. On the occasion, the beauty revealed that the couple met through the pagodeiro little mum, assuring that, at first, he was not expecting to get involved with anyone at the time.

“Good dates are for life. If I can say anything it’s that I’m having the luck to get to know Diogo more closely. He has a huge, powerful, powerful light. It’s fortunate to be able to be next to someone you’ve heard who is really cool, and when he gets close, it’s all that and more. I’m lucky,” said the blonde.

Jealousy

At another point in the interview, Paolla was asked if she is a very jealous person. The muse assured that, in the past, she suffered from this kind of thing, but everything changed.

“I’ve suffered from jealousy (of ex-boyfriends), even before becoming an artist, and I think it’s terrible. When I’m with a person, I try to keep them safe so that jealousy doesn’t exist, regardless of my persona. It’s a feeling that goes nowhere. Not feeling, this thing called jealousy. So, get it away from me! And I want for those who are with me the same thing I want for me: to shine even more. And let the women enjoy (Diogo) and be happy. I would also scream ‘beautiful’ if I were down there, in the audience”, concluded the eternal Vivi Guedes.