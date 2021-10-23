‘Paris without the Eiffel Tower’: Merkel receives honor and standing ovation from her last European dome

BRUSSELS — German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a standing ovation by European Union leaders on Friday at the close of a summit in Brussels that was her 107th and last after 16 years in power. Merkel — who will leave the government as soon as the new coalition resulting from the September parliamentary elections in Germany becomes official — was also honored by former US President Barack Obama, who praised her in a recorded video.

— The European Council without Angela Merkel is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower — the president of the body that brings together the bloc’s leaders, Charles Michel, told the chancellor, described by him as a “monument”, “a compass for the European project”. — Your farewell to the European scene affects us politically and fills us with emotion.

The president of the Council of Europe also posted, on Twitter, a video of the German chancellor’s best moments at European summits since 2005, and another video in which former US president Barack Obama affectionately bids Merkel goodbye.

“I was fortunate to become her friend as I watched her pursue good humor, wise pragmatism, and firm moral conviction as she made tough decisions over many years,” Obama said in the video.

Before starting work, the 27 heads of state and government of the European Union also presented a farewell gift to Merkel — a work by the young French-Dutch designer Maxim Duterre representing the Council building — and took the opportunity to say how sorry they would be. his lack, especially for his diplomatic skills in calming spirits and reaching compromises in thorny matters.

“Merkel was a deal-making machine,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said. “Often, when we couldn’t move forward on an issue, Angela would always find something that brought us together, allowing us to go further.





Merkel’s exit from the scene “will leave a great void, because she has been in office for so long and has had a great influence on the development of the European Union,” added her Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg

“She was a haven of peace within the EU,” he said.

The German Chancellor is “a great policy and was a badly needed stabilizing factor in sticky situations,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, expressing her “huge respect” for Merkel.

— She is someone who for 16 years really marked Europe and helped us, the 27 [países do bloco], to make the right decisions with a lot of humanity in difficult times – said the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo.

Post-Merkel

At the head of the continent’s biggest economic power, Angela Merkel was criticized for Berlin’s attitude during the eurozone crisis following the 2008-2009 global financial meltdown, but was praised for her response to the 2015 migration crisis and for changing the Germany’s traditional position and accepting the issuance of European common debt to finance the recovery package from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past 16 years, the chancellor of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has also demonstrated a pragmatism credited with preserving the unity of the EU, despite criticism of what would be an overly lenient stance towards ultra-nationalist countries’ governments. like Poland and Hungary.

The current crisis caused by Warsaw’s refusal to accept decisions by the EU Court of Justice was the backdrop to the summit, but nothing was announced about it. Merkel, in an interview, said the case requires a political decision, not a legal one.

“If you look at Polish history, it’s understandable that the question of defining your national identity plays a big role, which is a different historical situation than countries that have been democratic since World War II,” she said.

Another issue that divides the bloc, a common immigration policy, was also under discussion. European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen said the EU will not fund the construction of walls to deter migrants, as some Eastern countries were calling for.

“It’s a time when there’s cause for concern,” said the German Chancellor. — We have overcome many crises, but we have a series of unresolved problems.

Markel had already announced in 2018 that he would leave the government at the end of his current term. With the CDU’s defeat in the September election, the new Cabinet is to be headed by Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, who are negotiating the new coalition, released on Thursday a timetable that, if adhered to, would allow Scholz to take office as head of government in early December.

The retirement of 67-year-old Angela Merkel raises the fear of a vacuum within the EU, facing projects that are decisive for her survival: post-Covid-19 economic reconstruction, climate change, or even the assertion of her geopolitical role in the United States and China.