Party has little drink and love gossip by Gui Araujo

Once again a party of “The Farm 13” did not fall in favor of the pedestrians. The sixth enjoyment event of the RecordTV reality show was marked by new complaints about the lack of alcoholic beverages to liven up the participants’ leisure time.

In addition, Rico Melquiades fell into a prank by Tati Quebra Barraco and, without knowing the fact, announced that he will cause against the funkeira to take her out of her comfort zone in the game. Gui Araujo also stole the show by telling details of his ‘forbidden novel’ with a famous woman whose name starts with the letter “J”.

Do you want to know everything that happened on the sixth dawn of the pedestrian party of “A Fazenda 2021”? Come check with us!

virtual show

After a tense week with the formation of the farm, the farmer’s test and the elimination of Lary Bottino, the participants of “A Fazenda 13” won a night of food and drinks – almost without alcoholic beverages – and a special concert by the singer Zé Vaqueiro.

Guys, more already?

With less than ten minutes after the start of the party, the pedestrians did not skimp on criticism for the lack of alcoholic beverages to liven up the rural reality event.

“There is no alcohol,” Arcrebiano told the pedestrians. “Where’s the alcohol?” asked Rico. “There’s no alcohol!” shouted the ex-BBB again.

Pedestrians have been complaining about the lack of alcohol at events since Nego do Borel’s expulsion from the program. On the penultimate Friday, at the “amusement park” party, Rico and Gui Araujo even considered drinking alcohol gel due to the lack of alcoholic beverages.

At the “fundo do mar” party, Sthefane Matos even joked that Edir Macedo, the owner of RecordTV, would be happy with the situation. “The bishop is very satisfied today, he has no alcohol,” said the girl.

2021 Farm: Arcrebiano complains about the lack of alcoholic beverages Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Kiss, kiss, kiss…

With no affair inside the confinement, Rico Melquiades decided to enjoy the party in a different way and beyond fun: he kissed the animals in the decoration of the event.

The comedian started kissing the zebra and got laughs from Arcrebiano, Erasmus and Mileide. “What’s that, old man?” said the ex-BBB, laughing. “I’m going to kiss the snake,” joked the influencer.

Afterwards, Rico went to the giraffe and gave the decoration a “movie kiss” and Arcrebiano provoked the Maceioense. “My God in heaven, Rico, what is this drought? Look at the drone taking everything”, the capixaba was amused.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Jungle Party Image: Playback/Playplus

It was a trick, Rico!

Rico Melquiades became one of the most exalted pedestrians for lack of drink at the sixth party of “The Farm 2021”. The pawn lost his mind when he noticed the lack of drinks, went looking for the dance floor if there was no hidden can and fell into a prank by Tati Quebra Barraco.

The funkeira filled a can of common beer with non-alcoholic beer, to provoke the pawn and pretend that she had hidden the drink. The comedian got annoyed and went to the headquarters to hide the coffee. Upon returning, he announced that he had given a “punishment” to his colleagues.

There will be no coffee tomorrow. […] [Pra] tomorrow, I gave my punishment. No coffee. I gave my punishment. I’ve already given my punishment. Coffee, only Sunday. I gave punishment.

Arcrebiano told the pedestrian that Tati’s beer was non-alcoholic. “They hid the beer, I’ll hide the coffee,” Rico continued. Gui Araujo asked where the drink was. “Ask her,” said the comedian, referring to Tati.

Angry, the ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV) confronted the funkeira about the drinks and was mocked by the girl.

“He [Bil] started to hide, then we hid. But it’s over and we’re filling these here with the [cerveja] no alcohol. To piss him off,” said the funkeira, laughing.

The Farm 2021: Rico gets annoyed by Tati’s prank at the party Image: Playback/PlayPlus

“It’s the biggest lazybones”

Annoyed with Tati Quebra Barraco’s mockery about the beers’ prank, Rico Melquiades told his allies that he had hidden the café until next Sunday (24) and that he would cause it as revenge against the funkeira.

This woman doesn’t make animals, this woman doesn’t go to the stall, doesn’t wash the dish, doesn’t make coffee, she’s the biggest lazybones here. They said she was the favorite, let’s see when she goes to the farm. It is arrogant, superb. When I get the farmer, or when I get the lantern, it’s her.

Afterwards, the comedian stated that he will pull the participant to the stall – a place where there is a room among the animals with little comfort – to make her feel stressed for having already said that she does not like the environment.

If I go to the lantern and lose, I pull it [para a baia]. You will have to take a cold shower.

PROVOCATION IS ON!!!

While talking to Gui Araujo, Dayane Mello and Gui Araujo about his anger with Tati Quebra Barraco, Rico Melquiades got annoyed when he saw Solange Gomes pass by in the conversation and provoked:

Want to listen to the conversation, Sun? , shot Rico to Solange Gomes.

“Me?” Solange asked. “Yes,” Rico replied. “Why?” asked the girl. “I don’t know, it almost passed here,” explained the participant.

Solange Gomes, then, declared that she passed close to the participant and his friends because it was the only free path on the dance floor.

It’s the way I had it. Ah, I wanted to stop by. What do I want to hear conversation for?

“I don’t know, who likes to listen is you on the show,” nudged the comedian.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades teases Solange after seeing her watching conversation Image: Playback/Playplus

Artists’ songs on reality

After Zé Vaqueiro’s show, the production of “A Fazenda 2021” decided to animate the pedestrians by playing the hit songs of the musical artists confined in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize for the reality show.

Tiago Piquilo heard the song “Guaguinha”, Dynho Alves used the song “Malemolência” to give a show on the dance floor, MC Gui hitched a train with the pedestrians to the sound of “O Bonde Passou” and Tati Quebra Barraco went wild with the hit “Boladona”.

“24 years of career, respect my history, for**! Thanks, guys!”, she shouted.

‘Forbidden romance’ gossip

After spending the week talking about having a “forbidden romance” outside of confinement, Gui Araujo got excited, in a conversation with MC Gui, and began to explain how he got involved with the affair to the sound of the song “Lancinho”, by the group Turma do Pagoda.

“That song, yes, I sang with the girl from my forbidden romance,” he began, who said the woman’s name in his ear. “Aham, ‘Pi,'” said Bill, and spoke again in the funkeiro’s ear.

“Oh, I thought the first letter was the P, it’s J, right,” said the MC, laughing, and Gui told details of the novel:

The stuff went crazy and I didn’t even know it. […] When I found out about the tour, I was [com ela] well before the end of the previous ‘contract’ [namoro], and I said: ‘Wow, what time, you know what you do’. And she: ‘So, I’m telling you because this is the stuff and I want it so much.’ I said: ‘Whoa, bro!’ After that, the stuff went crazy. Day, night, night and day. Gui Araujo.

The digital influencer went on to say that the chemistry between the two was so strong that they were already living almost like “boyfriends”. So, both decided to take a break from the case due to their agreement with RecordTV to get into “A Fazenda 13”.

I said: ‘Brother, in a month I’m leaving’, and she said: ‘In a month we’ll make it count. My old stop is gone, but I haven’t announced it yet. I will announce such a day. I’ve been wanting it for a long time’. I said: ‘Brother heaven, I’m leaving in a little while, better not.’ Then she: ‘One more reason, how much time do you have?’, I said and she said: ‘That’s it’. The layout was like this, it was garage, elevator, check before, check the floors. But then, a week, two, the stuff started to fall apart. I would go to her house, sleep and wake up, so much so that one day she said: ‘Let’s go for a normal hangout’.

“I was dating my whole life, she was. We would meet, travel together, we knew everything, my rotten ones and vice versa. […] When she told me… […] There, like that, irresistible stuff, it has no equal,” added the influencer about the novel.

This is not the first time Bill has commented on his “forbidden novels”. The pawn even drew the name of Jade Picon on Sthefane Matos’ leg, citing her as “the most forbidden of all”, which fueled rumors that the 20-year-old influencer betrayed her ex-boyfriend João Guilherme.

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo tells about forbidden romance Image: Playback/Playplus

Rich Reading

At the end of the sixth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes commented on the recent frictions in their coexistence and were not afraid to say that Rico Melquiades will not win the R$ 1.5 million prize for the program for wanting to cause.

“Rico also went through two realities and was not happy, but here he is not doing the right thing. He wants to destabilize and end people’s careers,” said Tati Quebra Barraco.

Solange was also not on the fence to nail that the comedian will not win the R$ 1.5 million prize for the reality show on RecordTV.

Honestly, man, I can’t see Rico winning this here. He can stay on the show because he gives an audience. Now, I can’t see a person who is cool, smart, helpful, cheers up the house, and at the same time pulls a free fight as the winner. To destabilize the group is not cool. Sorry, guys, I can’t see this shape.