Past heartthrob of Blind Marriage comes to light and entertains fans

Iranian Shayan Haghbinghomi piqued the curiosity of Blind Marriage fans and had his past searched on the web. And the most curious discovered that the heartthrob of the Netflix reality show had already worked on TV for a few years, doing mattress merchandising.

As soon as he arrived in Brazil, Shay started working in sales and became the poster boy for a company that sells mattresses, which even have a remote control for giving massages. And with his distinctive accent, he amused fans on Twitter.

Shayan appeared several times, almost daily, in programs such as Melhor da Tarde, presented by Catia Fonseca on Band, and Mulheres, led by Regina Volpato on TV Gazeta.

In one of the episodes of Blind Marriage, Shay took Ana Prado, his ex-fiancée, to visit the Persian rug store where he works, and proposed a challenge that no one understood: he asked the model to describe the piece and convince him to buy the part in a minute.

Now that his past has come to light, the comment made sense to many reality fans, as the Iranian had exactly one minute to present his mattresses on TV and convince viewers to buy.

Check out one of the old videos of Shayan selling mattresses on Catia Fonseca’s 2019 show:

If the advertisement is the same, he did it in the cabin, the mattress n lasts 1 month — Mari (@BarducoMariana) October 21, 2021

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk that’s why he said that Ana had to know how to describe the mat in 1min 🗣 — luana (@luulimass) October 21, 2021

Wait someone tell me if this is from now or old for God’s sake kkkkkkk — Ingrid Moreno 💉📖🌱 (@innmf) October 21, 2021