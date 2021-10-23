Paulo Valle to be the new secretary of the Treasury, informs Ministry of Economy | Economy

Economist Paulo Valle will be the new secretary of the National Treasury, informed this Friday (22) the Ministry of Economy.

Valle was chosen by Esteves Colnago, announced this Friday as the new secretary of the Treasury and Budget. The announcement was made by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, after a presidential visit to the Ministry of Economy.

Valle replaces Jeferson Bittencourt and Colnago replaces Bruno Funchal.

Paulo Valle has a long career in public service. He was Undersecretary of Complementary Pension in the extinct Special Secretariat of Pension and Labor of the Ministry of Economy and Undersecretary of Public Debt of the National Treasury from 2006 to 2015.

Before, he held the position of general coordinator of public debt operations from 1999 to 2006, having led the implementation of the Tesouro Direto program.

Bittercourt and Funchal resigned on Thursday (21), after the maneuver led by the Centrão and the political wing of the government to loosen the spending ceiling to spend more in an election year.

On Thursday (21), the special committee of the Chamber approved the proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, which sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with precatório (Union debts already recognized by the Courts ). The spending ceiling correction rule was also changed.

The purpose of this PEC is to make room in the Budget and within the spending ceiling to pay R$ 400 to the families that will be part of Auxílio Brasil, the social program that will replace Bolsa Família and emergency aid.