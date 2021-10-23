PayPal co-founder says he met with Bitcoin creator

Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, spoke a lot about Bitcoin during a conference at The Federalist Society. Among the topics covered, he believes he met Satoshi Nakamoto, even before Bitcoin was created.

The billionaire believes he met Satoshi on a Caribbean island where PayPal and E-Gold were trying to close a partnership to leverage their business, this occurred in February 2000.

The circle of people who planned to create and use a currency that was not issued by any government was very small. Thiel’s theory is based on this point, Satoshi was one of those people in the Caribbean.

E-Gold

Before Bitcoin, other similar projects for non-state-controlled currencies had already emerged. One of them was E-Gold, founded in 1996 and which lasted about 10 years, its proposal was different from bitcoin because it was backed in gold.

Another characteristic of E-Gold is that it operated as a company, as a result, in 2007 its creator, Douglas Jackson, was convicted by US courts for violations of laws related to money transmission.

According to the US, through E-Gold, people could carry out transactions related to criminal activities such as terrorism and money laundering.

Surely Satoshi took something from this lesson, developing Bitcoin completely anonymously and ensuring that it was decentralized, that is, there is no way to turn off Bitcoin as they did with E-Gold.

Meeting in 2000

Going back in time, people connected to PayPal and E-Gold gathered in Anguilla, an island in the Caribbean, to discuss a partnership that could break all the banks. This happened in February 2000.

As reported by Bloomberg, Peter Thiel said this week that it is very likely that Satoshi was at this meeting, the problem is that there were about 200 people there.

“My theory about Satoshi’s identity is that Satoshi was on that beach in Anguilla”

The PayPal co-founder also added that Satoshi knew very well what he was doing by remaining anonymous, believing he would be arrested if his identity was known, possibly the end of Bitcoin before he even took his first steps.

“Bitcoin was the answer to E-Gold, and Satoshi learned that you had to be anonymous and not have a company. […] “If we knew who he is, the government would arrest him”

Years later, in 2021, PayPal began working with Bitcoin, allowing 28 million trades to accept the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Was Satoshi the creator of E-Gold?

After having his project dismantled by the US government, Douglas Jackson would have good reason to develop a currency that could not be overturned by court orders. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case as he continued to work on a new version of E-Gold, with anti-money laundering and other best practices.

Also, in an interview with Coin Perspective in 2020, Jackson proved to be a true critic of Bitcoin. When asked what Bitcoin’s role will be 10 years from now, he called Bitcoin a bubble.

“O [valor] of tulips, without the decorative and commercial value of tulips, with many blockchain engineers, consultants, lawyers, experts and VCs looking to find euphemisms to move this part of their curriculum into the black hole of memory.”, said Douglas Jackson

Finally, either he knows how to disguise it well or else you have to find out who the other people were in that encounter between PayPal and E-Gold in the Caribbean islands to continue the search for Satoshi.