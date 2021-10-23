PC version already scheduled for release

the game God of War, until then exclusive to the Playstation 4 and 5 consoles, finally won a release date for the computer (PC). The game arrives on the platform on the day January 14, 2022, which can be purchased via Steam or Epic Store. The announcement was made by Sony itself.

Gof of War follows Sony’s idea of ​​bringing some of its successful franchises to the PC. Games like Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn are playable now, while it has been promised that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy will also be released soon.

It was promised that the game will have improvements in graphics as well as in performance. According to Sony, the PC version of God of War will have support for Nvidia Reflex and DLSS, 4K resolution and option to remove the frame rate limit.

In addition, the basic requirements of the game were released:

80GB of free disk space;

DirectX 11;

Windows 10 or higher.

Further details will be provided by Sony.

About God of War

The new game in the God of War saga gave new air to the franchise. Previously, the main games were set in Ancient Greece and throughout its mythology, with beings like Zeus, Athena, Ares, Posseidon and other creatures.

Now, the story of Kratos, the main character, takes place in a form of representation of the Norse mythology. In this case, the Greek god with her his adventure in Midgard (representation of the earth) and travels through several realms with his son, Atreus.

The captivating story, graphics and gameplay have earned the game critical and public acclaim, winning numerous awards. According to Sony, for the PS4 alone, 19.5 million units were sold worldwide.